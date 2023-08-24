"Is it Dr Strange 2 1/2?": The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar first look sparks Doctor Strange comparisons

After the recent success of his film, Asteroid City earlier this year, Wes Anderson is all set to return with The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, a Roald Dahl adaptation for Netflix. The 37-minute-long film stars some big names like Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade.

After some wait, the first official poster for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar was released online, showing Benedict Cumberbatch floating in the air in a meditative state. For superhero fans, this is hardly the first time they have seen Benedict in this position. The Sherlock star has also donned the cape of Dr. Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which became a source of reference for fans reacting to this poster.

Benedict Cumberbatch is also set to return as Dr. Strange once again in an untitled sequence to 2022's Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Meanwhile, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will premiere on September 27, 2023.

Fans react with positivity and excitement as The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar offers first glimpse

Wes Anderson's tremendous style has always been a fan favorite. Moreover, combining it with a Roald Dahl story is almost the best possible treatment for the same.

Apart from the fun comparisons to the iconic MCU magician, fans also expressed how excited they actually were for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is going to be the first Wes Anderson film to be released directly on OTT. Before the premiere on Netflix, the film is also set to premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2023.