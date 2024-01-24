"There's no Ken without Barbie": Ryan Gosling disapproves of Oscars as they ditch Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

Ryan Gosling, who has been recognized for his outstanding performance in Barbie, recently received his third nomination for Best Supporting Actor, this time at the prestigious Oscars. However, his reaction to this achievement was a blend of emotions.

While thanking the Academy for nominating him for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken in the global blockbuster Barbie, 43-year-old Gosling expressed displeasure that Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were not nominated for Best Director or Best Actress.

Expressing his support for Gerwig and Robbie, Gosling said in his statement to CBS News,

"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie."

Barbie, which debuted in July and earned a record-breaking $1.45 billion worldwide at the box office, was considered by many as the 2023 blockbuster. Besides becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year both domestically and internationally, it had the biggest opening day of the year and won two Golden Globes out of nine nominations.

Ryan Gosling speaks out after Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's rejection by the Academy

Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie (Image via IMDb)

Ryan Gosling, who portrayed Ken in Gerwig's 2023 hit film, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the part. But Robbie and Gerwig were noticeably absent from the list of Oscar nominees.

In a statement provided to CBS News, Ryan Gosling said,

"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I'd being saying this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken."

To say he's disappointed they're not nominated in their particular categories, Ryan Gosling clarified, "would be an understatement."

"Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."

America Ferrera nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Barbie (Image via americaferrera@Instagram)

America Ferrera who received two nominations for Best Original Song and was also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category also shared her disappointment about the nomination with Variety. She said,

"Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list."

How many Oscar nominations did Barbie receive?

America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling (Images via americaferrera@Instagram and IMDb)

Although Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig lost out, Barbie did garner a few Oscar nominations. Along with Ryan Gosling's nomination for Best Supporting Actor category and America Ferrera's nomination for Best Supporting Actress, the movie received other nominations as well.

It has been nominated for awards in the Costume Design and Production Design categories in addition to receiving recognition for Gerwig and her husband, Noah Baumbach, in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Producers Robbie Brenner, David Hyman, her husband Tom Ackerly, and Robbie were all nominated for Best Picture.

The 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre on March 10.