Love on the Spectrum US Season 2: Everything we know so far about the Netflix series

Love on the Spectrum is a special show on Netflix that aims to bring together members of the neurodivergent community with an opportunity for them to find love on the show. With its roots emerging from documentary and reality television, seven new episodes of Love on the Spectrum season 2 are all set to premiere on Friday, January 19, 2023, on Netflix.

Similar in its scope to other noteworthy Netflix shows in the ballpark, such as Love Is Blind and Perfect Match, Love On The Spectrum is replete with instances that prove that finding one's love might not be the easiest thing to do, but when it so happens, all the soul-searching and drama seems worth it after all.

A new cast member on Love on the Spectrum (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The show's second season, as hinted in the latest trailer, will retain a few familiar faces from the first season while simultaneously bringing in new cast members.

Is there a trailer for Love on the Spectrum season 2?

Netflix released a new trailer for season 2 two days ago and hinted at the major developments that will run throughout the new season.

Tudum by Netflix describes the show as,

"The journey continues in the upcoming new season of the Emmy Award–winning docu-reality series, as a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum navigate the world of romance and relationships. In Season 2, new singles and a few familiar faces hailing from across the country are seeking their own happily ever afters — with many dipping their toes into the dating pool for the very first time."

In the trailer, the producer and creator of the show, Cian O'Cleary, is seen asking a new cast member about his idea of love. The individual beautifully sums up his notions, mentioning, "Love is a dagger, a pretty thing. A thing that enchants, but also hurts".

Love on the Spectrum season 2 will have several new faces (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The trailer then indicates the return of Abbey and James from the previous season. Another young woman, possibly a new addition to the cast, says she has a lot to give. The trailer also finds James and Dani, who emphasize the importance of finding the right life partner.

The trailer finds shots of dandelions blowing in the air and cast members getting ready for their first date. A voiceover summarizes the crux of the show when it says,

"Finding love can be hard for anyone and for some people it can feel like an impossible dream."

The trailer ends with an ecstatic Dani celebrating with her pet dog, excited at the thought of going on a new date.

What is the cast for Love on the Spectrum season 2?

Dani Bowman and her date from Love on the Spectrum season 2 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Although the complete cast list for season 2 is yet to be released by Netflix, the trailer has hinted that new faces will join the returning cast members from the previous season.

According to Tudum by Netflix, Dani, Abbey, Steve, and James will return for the upcoming season. The show will also delve into the dating adventures of the new additions to the cast, many of whom have been on a date their entire lives.