Who were Dani Bowman’s dates on Love On the Spectrum US? Meet the entire cast of Netflix’s show

Netflix’s dating show, Love on the Spectrum US, where "people on the autism spectrum" try to find love, features six singles from Los Angeles to Boston going on blind dates and trying out speed dating to find their partners.

Among those singles is Dani Bowman, who dated two singles on the show to find her the perfect match. She dated Solomon and Adan on Love On the Spectrum US. She went on a speed date with Adan after breaking ties with Solomon as he was moving too fast in the relationship which made her a little uncomfortable.

Cast of Love On the Spectrum US

The trailer for the show features the entire star cast looking for love and going on various dates with their prospective partners. Viewers will follow the journey of six singles in their search for love over the course of six episodes. Here is a bit more information about some of the cast members of the show:

1) Dani Bowman

Dani Bowman is an “MBA, BFA in Animation, Ph.D candidate, Public speaker, editor, animator and CEO at DaniMation,” as per her Instagram profile. The reality star started DaniMation Entertainment when she was 11-years-old and has been working professionally since 14 years of age.

Currently, Bowman is working on “getting a PhD in Psychology focusing on autism with her research thesis based upon quantifying the impact on her students from her past 10 years of peer teaching,” as per her company's bio.

2) Abbey Romeo

L.A.-based dog and mermaid lover Abbey was diagnosed with autism when she was 2 and half years old. Abbey is also a TikTok star, who loves lions and has a huge collection of them. She also sells hand-knitted hats through her website, madebyabbey.com.

3) Kaelynn

Greenville, North Carolina-based educator Kaelynn Partlow, spreads awareness about the condition through her Facebook page, Kaelynn’s Autistic Angle. As of writing, 50,980 people follow her page which “serves as an informational conduit for parents, professionals, and autistic people.”

On the show, she is hoping to find someone with whom she can share her life, but her loved ones are concerned because finding someone who does not "write her off based off a diagnosis" can be challenging.

Other Singles who will also feature on the show are:

4) James - The Boston-based Renaissance Faire enthusiast, 34-years-old James, is looking for someone with a similar interest.

5) Steve – One of the oldest cast members on the show, 63-year-old Steve is looking for a “lovely lady” on the show who can become his life partner.

6) Subodh Garg - L.A.-based Subodh has not “dated in 33 years” and is keen to find his perfect match on Love On the Spectrum US.

Stream on Netflix on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 12.00 am PT and 3.00 am ET to watch Love On the Spectrum US and find out which all cast members are successful in finding “the one.”

