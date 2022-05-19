Netflix's The Circle Season 4 elimination: Who went home in episodes 9-12?

This week, The Circle Season 4 saw yet another elimination. The latest episodes, 9 through 12, that dropped on May 18, 2022, at 3.00 am ET and 12.00 am PT on Netflix, eliminated three players from the show.

Season 4 featured Alyssa Ljubicich, John Franklin (as Carol), Parker Abbott (as Paul), Josh, Crissa Jackson, Frank, Yu-Ling Wu, Brubaker (as Bru), Alex Brizard (as Nathan), and Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton (as Jared). As the finale approaches, only a few players are left on the app-based game show to play for the cash prize.

All about The Circle Season 4 episodes 9-12 elimination

In episodes, 9 through 12, three players - Brubaker (as Bru), John Franklin (as Carol), and Alyssa Ljubicich- were eliminated from the show.

In episode 9, Bru decided to block Alyssa, saving Carol from the elimination. Still, soon after, Carol too was sent home after influencers Frank and Yu-Ling saved other players over Carol.

Frank and Yu-Ling were tasked with saving two people directly and leaving two teammates in danger. Frank picked Imani and Rachel while Yu Ling saved Nathan and Bru, putting Everson and Carol in danger.

Frank and Yu-Ling eventually blocked Carol, saving Everson.

The final surprise elimination came in Episode 12 when one of the players with the lowest ratings was eliminated from the show. Since Bru was rated last, he was sent home.

Quick recap of The Circle episodes 5-8

In the latest episodes, Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton (as Jared) and Crissa Jackson were eliminated from the show, and two new players - Trevor (catfishing as Imani) and cruise director Eversen – were welcomed to join the app-based show.

In episode 8, Circle Cyber Attack, The Circle faced a data breach. The new players had to pass the antivirus to another player to be safe and prevent themselves from being blocked.

New players Trevor and Eversen passed the antivirus to Frank, who passed it on to Yu Ling. Rachel and Alex also received the antivirus. At last, Bru was given the antivirus. He was then left to decide which next player gets the antivirus and which player gets blocked.

In episode 9, it was revealed that Bru blocked Alyssa and passed on the antivirus to Carol.

Which players now remain The Circle season 4 finale?

Players heading towards the finale of The Circle and competing for the $150,000 grand prize are Rachel, Frank, Trevor, and Yu Ling, along with Everson or Nathan.

Who will be eliminated in the finale? Who will compete until the end? Who will be declared the winner of the game show? All these questions will be answered in the season 4 finale, airing on May 25, 2022.

Stream on Netflix on Wednesday at 3.00 am ET, and 12.00 am PT to catch all the action on the show.

Edited by Suchitra