Love is Blind season 6: Everything we know so far about Netflix’s dating series

It's time for Love Is Blind to return for season 6, but it's not just season 6 fans are looking forward to, as they'll also get season 7 as well. The format of this year's show will remain the same, as multiple singles will compete to find their true soul mates.

At the beginning of the show, Love is Blind, the singles will communicate through pods, allowing them to get to know each other emotionally. After this, the couple who are ready to take the next step will present the proposal of marriage to the other person, followed by their first face-to-face meeting. After spending some time together, they will also meet each other's families.

Taking this relationship to the altar and getting married will be the mark of a successful Love Is Blind experiment. Although there have been many couples who have joined the show in the past seasons and left heartbroken, there have been some who have met for the first time on the show and are still happily married.

During Love is Blind season 6, filming will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the show will premiere on Valentine's Day on Netflix. According to the official site, the following is mentioned:

“The dating experiment is returning for Season 6 on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. A fresh group of singles hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, are set to meet their soulmates sight unseen and embark on the journey of a lifetime.”

Once again, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey will host as well as mentor all the upcoming contestants.

Love is Blind season 6: What to expect

In addition to the release date, the show has also released a teaser video featuring the hosts, although no faces of the upcoming cast members were shown. The following is what Nick shared:

"Whoa, whoa, whoa, what are you doing? We're not ready for you yet. We haven't even finished installing the pod walls!"

Vanessa Lachey continues by mentioning:

“Look, I know you're excited to find love in the pods but we need a little more time, OK? They have to be ready. Go away, we'll see ya!"

Further, Kinetic Content will serve as the production company, and Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Brent Gauches, Eric Detwiler, and Brian Smith will feature as executive producers. Additional details about what's to come are available on the Love is Blind official website:

“Will it end at the altar? Or during a fight in Mexico about makeup? Only time will tell, as this new pod squad discover if their physical connections in the real world can match the emotional bonds they formed in the pods. But whether they find love with someone else or deep down within themselves, life will surely never be the same…The fun is only beginning — Love Is Blind has also been renewed for an upcoming Season 7.”

As far as the upcoming season 6 cast is concerned, the show hasn't announced it yet. In keeping with previous seasons, fans can expect 11–12 episodes this time around. The show has not yet shared the release date or what fans can expect from season 7.

Besides this, be sure to tune into Netflix on Valentine's Day to watch Love is Blind season 6. Meanwhile, to watch season 7 of the show, fans will have to wait a little while.