Love Is Blind fans don’t want Lauren and Cameron as new hosts in place of Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Love is Blind recently wrapped up season 4, but much like some of the storylines, the show ended in disaster after the reunion special. The segment was initially supposed to air live; however, due to technical issues, fans had to wait hours before they could even stream the special. But that wasn't the worst part of the night, as many fans pointed out. They called out Vanessa Lachey’s biased behavior towards some of the cast members and even started a petition to have the couple removed as hosts before they film another season.

It looks like the creators of the show heard the masses, as they are apparently thinking of replacing the celebrity couple with a couple that was formed during the inception season of the series.

An insider told MailOnline:

"There’s always been whispers about replacing them, especially now after the live reunion special which was a complete disaster on so many levels. If they want to keep the ratings up, there’s got to be a change."

The source further stated that viewers feel a connection with Lauren and Cameron from season one because they are “the real deal.” They continued that the couple is down-to-earth and can help the contestants because they have walked in their shoes.

They added:

"People want to relate to the hosts — and at this point, they can’t relate to Vanessa or Nick."

Fans take to Twitter to disapprove of Lauren and Cameron as potential Love is Blind co-hosts

While the Netflix show’s fans desperately want the current hosts of Love is Blind to leave, they don’t want former contestants Lauren and Cameron to take their place.

Several users took to the social media platform to state that they don’t want the Love is Blind alums as hosts but that the show needs someone who is more experienced. They further stated that the dating show needs someone who is going to ask the right questions and will “bring the heat.”

Several fans came up with suggestions for who they would like to see as hosts of the Netflix show, including Jessie Woo, Kennie JD, Kate Casey, Nina Parker, Marjorie and Steve Harvey, and more.

Israel Moore @HollywoodIzzyb #HOSTING I am glad that Love is blind maybe removing the Lacheys but as much as I adore Lauren and Cam they are more laidback and reserved so I would be concerned about how well they can hold people's feet to the fire. The host needs to be Jessie Woo or Kennie JD. #LoveIsBlind I am glad that Love is blind maybe removing the Lacheys but as much as I adore Lauren and Cam they are more laidback and reserved so I would be concerned about how well they can hold people's feet to the fire. The host needs to be Jessie Woo or Kennie JD. #LoveIsBlind #HOSTING

They added that as much as they love the Love is Blind season 1 couple, the alums are “laidback and reserved.” Fans are concerned about how well they would be able to “hold people’s feet to the fire” and added that the couple would be too lenient because they can relate to how tough the experience can be.

Fans want Vanessa and Nick Lachey to leave

Love is Blind season 4 recently aired an almost live segment of the reunion special, but not all went smoothly. During the segment, Vanessa Lachey grilled Marshall Glaze and Paul Peden while letting Micah and Jackelina seemingly off the hook for their bad behavior.

Fans took to the social media platform to chime in about Vanessa Lachey’s biased behavior as a host and asked the network to replace the celebrity couple.

They wondered if she was under the influence during the segment and called the host a “weirdo.” They reiterated her behavior towards the male cast members of season 4 and added that she is “quite annoying.”

Episodes of Love is Blind season 4 can be streamed on Netflix.

