Who does Scarlett Johansson play in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City?

Asteroid City, the highly anticipated film by Wes Anderson, was released in select theatres on June 16, 2023. The film is slated to receive a worldwide theatrical release on June 23, 2023, by the American film production and distribution company Focus Features.

Set in a retro-futuristic version of 1955, Asteroid City narrates the story of a scholarly competition attended by students and parents from around the country. The plot of the film is framed in a meta-narrative that captures three different perspectives--the organization of the convention, the convention as a televised play titled Asteroid City, and the behind-the-scenes drama of its troubled playwright.

The film is host to an A-list ensemble cast that includes the likes of Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody, and Tilda Swinton, among numerous other notable actors.

However, the actor, who has perhaps managed to garner the most attention from the film's trailer, is Scarlett Johansson, who plays Hollywood star Midge Campbell. Ever since the release of the film's trailer, fans have been eager to know more about the actress' role in the film.

Scarlett Johansson plays Hollywood star Midge Campbell in Asteroid City

Scarlett Johansson plays the role of Hollywood actor Midge Campbell in Asteroid City, who, along with Steenbeck, his four kids, and a host of other characters, gets stuck in the 1950-set desert town, Asteroid City.

The arrival of these characters occurs at a time when the city is gearing up to celebrate its annual Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in honor of the Arid Plains Meteorite, which hit the area in 3007 B.C. However, the event is interrupted by "world-changing events," which are later revealed to be aliens in the film's trailer.

Despite the colorful ensemble, the reason why Johansson's character stands out from the other characters is that, unlike the rest, Midge is the only one who seems unperturbed by the arrival of the "world-changing events." Instead, she's more focused on getting recognized among the community in the quaint town and seducing the newly widowed Steenbeck (played by Jason Schwartzman).

Another reason that Johansson's character has managed to turn heads is because of her unique and bold style in the film's trailer. The actress channels her inner Judy Garland energy as she rocks a perfectly coiled hair updo and a bold red lip.

In fact, several netizens have compared Johansson to the legendary actress, not only based on her physical attributes, but also due to her accurate representation of Garland's personality, which involved being bold, confident, outgoing, and spontaneous.

Fans are very excited to see Johansson's character in the film, as the actress has had a very successful streak in indie films, having initially starred in films like Lost in Translation, directed by Sofia Coppola, and Ghost World, directed by Terry Zwigoff. The roles garnered Johansson global appreciation, making her the star that she is today.

More details about the film

As mentioned above, Asteroid City, released in select theatres on June 16, 2023, will come to theatres worldwide on June 23, 2023. The science fiction romantic comedy-drama is directed and co-produced by acclaimed director Wes Anderson from a screenplay and story by Roman Coppola, son of the legendary director Francis Ford Coppola.

The synopsis of the film, as per Focus Features, reads:

''ASTEROID CITY takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.''

The film is host to a star-studded cast that has managed to excite audiences already before its worldwide theatrical release. Apart from Scarlett Johansson, the film will also feature numerous other actors, including:

Jason Schwartzman as Augie Steenbeck

Tom Hanks as Stanley Zak

Tilda Swinton as Dr. Hickenlooper

Bryan Cranston as the host of an anthology television show

Edward Norton as Conrad Earp

Adrien Brody as Schubert Green

Maya Hawke as June Douglas

Steve Carell as a motel manager

Willem Dafoe as Saltzburg Keitel

Margot Robbie as a television actress

