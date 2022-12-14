How old was Scarlett Johansson in Lost in Translation? Actress opens up on being 'groomed' into a 'bombshell' from a young age

In an interview on Tuesday, December 13, American actress Scarlett Johansson opened up about being "groomed" in her late teens to appear as a Hollywood "bombshell."

The 38-year-old star appeared on an episode of the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, where she discussed how she was given a specific stereotype early in her career.

“I did Lost in Translation and Girl With the Pearl Earring and by that point, I was 18, 19 and I was coming into my own womanhood and learning my own desirability and s*xuality. I was kind of being groomed, in a way, to be this what you call a bombshell-type actor.”

Scarlett Johansson further explained that she suddenly found herself cornered and "couldn't get out of it" because she was playing the role of "the other woman" and "the object of desire."

Scarlett Johansson's agent helped her escape the "bombshell" pathway

In the same interview, Scarlett Johansson shared that it was her agent Bryan [Lourd], who helped her get out of that vicious pathway.

“[Bryan] thrives on putting together great creatives and making opportunities for people to do compelling work. And he just got it. It was an interesting, weird conundrum to be in but it really came back to working at it and trying to carve a place in different projects and work in great ensembles.”

Scarlett Johansson stated that even her Black Widow character in Iron Man 2 was "over-s*xualized" at first, but she worked with the film's director and Marvel studio head Kevin Feige to make it more progressive.

While appearing on the Armchair Expert podcast in October 2022, Johansson revealed that her constant "hyper-s*xualization" in the film industry led her to believe her career was finishing.

“I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do. I think everybody thought I was older and that I’d been [acting] for a long time. I felt like [my career] was over. It was like: that’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played. And I was like, ‘This is it?’”

Scarlett Johansson began her acting career in 1994 by appearing in North as Laura Nelson.

Her other acting credits include Just Cause, If Lucy Fell, The Horse Whisperer, The Man Who Wasn't There, An American Rhapsody, A Love Song for Bobby Long, The Prestige, He's Just Not That Into You, The Avengers, Avengers: Endgame, Marriage Story, and Black Widow, among many others.

According to her IMDb profile, she will next be seen in My Mother's Wedding, Project Artemis, and Asteroid City. The Hollywood Reporter states that Johansson will produce the upcoming Tower of Terror.

Poll : 0 votes