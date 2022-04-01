Project Artemis: Everything to know about Scarlett Johansson x Chris Evans starrer

Project Artemis, Apple's latest deal in the world of entertainment, has confirmed that the hot duo Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will be teaming up with Ozark star, director, and executive producer Jason Bateman.

Apple has swooped in to make a massive deal of more than $100 million and CAA has cut the deal on behalf of the producers for Project Artemis, which marks yet another massive deal for the studio. This comes on the heels of Apple's deals from 2021 that already saw the company pay more than $200 million for both the Matthew Vaughn spy thriller Argyle and Brad Pitt's untitled F1 racing pic.

Jason Bateman, Ozark's director, will be taking up directorial responsibilities for this upcoming project. The screenplay for the movie comes from Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer-director Dan Gilroy and actress René Russo.

Johansson will be producing alongside Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn via their These Pictures production company, while Bateman will also produce via his Aggregate Films banner. This is all that has been made public regarding the project.

Sadly, plot details are being kept under tight wraps but it is rumored that the project is set against the space race.

Following the end of their Avengers days, Evans and Johansson have both been looking to team up again. The sensational superhero duo is guaranteed to turn heads and excite fans with this announcement, which will provide Marvel fans a chance to see their favorite duo on screen once again together, albeit for a very different project.

Where can Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans be seen together? The actors' projects explored before Project Artemis

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans have worked together on numerous projects. However, their most famous collaboration was in the Avengers films Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, where Johansson played the role of Black Widow and Evans starred as Captain America. Apart from MCU, the duo can also be seen together in The Perfect Score (2004) and The Nanny Diaries (2007).

The duo were also set to star together on Ghosted, another hot deal that Apple struck. Sadly, Johansson had to let the project go due to scheduling conflicts. They will next be seen together on Project Artemis.

Johansson is currently involved with the Apple project Bride, which the actress is starring in and producing for Oscar-winning director Sebastián Lelio. The actress is also working with Wes Anderson on his new project Asteroid City.

Chris Evans is currently involved with Pixar’s Lightyear and the Russo’s The Gray Man.

Watch out for more updates on the exciting Apple feature Project Artemis.

