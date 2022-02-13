From Jim Carrey to Scarlett Johansson, 5 celebrities who stunned with their Super Bowl commercials

Super Bowl commercials have already kick-started Super Bowl 2022's launch on Sunday, with celebrities and advertisements contributing to the NFL's atmosphere. As the Rams and Bengals go head to head in the big chase, fans are also anticipating this year's liveliest commercials.

From Scarlett Johansson to Jim Carrey, prominent celebrities made appearances in commercials. Scarlett Johansson for Amazon's Alexa, Jim Carrey for Verizon and Zendaya for Squarespace, the 2022 Super Bowl commercials were packed-tight with teasers and more.

Although difficult to categorize, these five celebrities absolutely stunned viewers with their astounding Super Bowl commercials.

5 celebrities whose Super Bowl commercials are too-good-to-miss

1) Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost for Amazon

Scarlett Johansson, the acclaimed Black Widow and her real-world husband Colin Jost, starred in the latest Amazon Super Bowl commercial, in an imagination where Alexa could read their minds.

The ad is undeniably funny, which is unsurprising since Colin Jost is one of the most-prominent members of SNL. Everything seems good until Alexa takes things a little too literally by spilling the unwanted truth. The ideal world isn't that perfect after all. The advertisement marks its spot as one of the most creatively orchestrated Super Bowl commercials till date.

2) Arnold Schwarzenegger for BMW

BMW dropped its recent one minute commercial with Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus, the God of Lightning, and Salma Hayek Pinault as his wife, Hera.

Although Zeus does struggle with electronics, things go great when his wife gifts him an all-electrical SUV. Apparently, a BMW iX is exactly what Zeus needs to spice up his spiritless life.

Aired during the first quarter's third advertisement, it circles around BMW's all-electric vehicle that defies conventional SUV standards.The Greek Gods alongside BMW assuredly made their mark in this year's Super Bowl commercials.

3) Jim Carrey for Verizon

Jim Carrey @JimCarrey This Sunday…he’s back… and he just wants to connect! 8^• This Sunday…he’s back… and he just wants to connect! 8^• https://t.co/NZuTldXp5B

Jim Carrey was seen in his old Avatar from the 1996 movie called The Cable Guy. A 10-secon-long teaser had earlier been released that featured Verizon's 5G Internet, and hinted at Jim Carrey's appearance in the Super Bowl Commercial. Fans were exhilerated in anticipation of seeing the final ad.

The actor's reprising role in the rather short advertisement was received with great enthusiasm as fans took to social media to spark discussions. The Cable Guy made a huge contribution to the comic era as Jim Carrey's personality perfectly suited his role as a comedian.

DJ. Restrick, 1st Space Force @DJNewWest @JimCarrey Now I have a reason to watch the game! The world needs to laugh again. Cable guy 2 would be hilarious. @JimCarrey Now I have a reason to watch the game! The world needs to laugh again. Cable guy 2 would be hilarious.

Die-hard fans were overjoyed at the actor's return, and claimed to have found a reason to watch the 2022 Super Bowl.

4) Zendaya for Squarespace

Squarespace turned the "Sally sells seashells" tongue twister into an advertising tool starring Zendaya in their Super Bowl Commercial. Signing up with Squarespace gave Sally's failing seashell business a much-required boost.

As rapper Andre 3000 narrated the advertisement, people realized that it was an extended version of the tongue twister. The brand's creative choice to choose a tongue twister rhyming with its name escalated the ad's uniqueness.

Moreover, the unexpected angle to the nursery rhyme made the audience go crazy. The Euphoria star selling seashells by the sea shore with her beach mode on scored the commercial a top spot at Super Bowl LVI.

5) Megan Thee Stallion for Flamin' Hot Doritos/Cheetos

Megan Thee Stallion starred alongside Charlie Puth as the flamin' hot partner for Doritos and Cheetos' Super Bowl commercial. The advertisement was inclined towards nature as the wild animals exploded into a song after getting a taste of the snacks.

Released in the form of several ads, the brand made a display of special effects as wild animals broke into a stage-like performance.

The commercial also debuted a specimen of a Salt-N-Pepa track called Push It. The rapper claims to have accepted Frito Lay's offer to make an appearance in the advertisement without hesitation, which marks her first Super Bowl advent.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan