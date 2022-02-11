"So close yet so far": Zendaya's wax figure at Madame Tussauds sparks hilarious debate online 

London’s Madame Tussauds unveiled their new wax figure of actress Zendaya this week, leaving the internet shocked. Netizens were displeased to see that the statue barely looked like the Euphoria star. The wax figure is inspired by her 2016 red carpet appearance at the Humane Society of the United States’ ‘To the Rescue Gala.’

Zendaya was seen wearing a fuchsia pink Stella McCartney suit to the event.

Although the clothing of the statue was interpreted well, netizens felt that the statue’s face looked drastically different compared to the 25-year-old actress.

Madame Tussauds London @MadameTussauds Z E N D A Y A Z E N D A Y A ✨ https://t.co/iJOO191CeP

Madame Tussauds’ Zendaya statue sparks hilarious reactions online

The figure of the Spider-Man: No Way Home star received mixed reactions. While some were impressed by the workmanship, others found the figure disappointing. Many found it strange that the actress sported an unimpressed smirk.

Netizens compared the figure to reality star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. People found an uncanny resemblance between the actress and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

A few reactions online read:

James Forsey @JamesForsey Zendaya's wax figure is giving Zendaya with a little spice (aka Demi Lovato) Zendaya's wax figure is giving Zendaya with a little spice (aka Demi Lovato) https://t.co/qPaCsGohvQ

De Andra Morgan @de_andramorgan Why is Zendaya’s new wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s making this exact face Why is Zendaya’s new wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s making this exact face 😂 https://t.co/krsSP6YDXm

Nabielah @nabielah_smada Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant

CTinNYC @tin_nyc The wax figure looks like Kylie Jenner trying to look like Zendaya to me 🤔 The wax figure looks like Kylie Jenner trying to look like Zendaya to me 🤔

Sarah 🍋 @sjbpurple zendaya's wax figure looks like a cross between her and kylie jenner zendaya's wax figure looks like a cross between her and kylie jenner 😂

The museum houses renowned historical figures and stars, including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Yoda, Queen Elizabeth II, Brad Pitt and Beyonce.

This is not the first time the actress has been made into a wax figure. In 2015, the Disney alum visited San Francisco’s Madame Tussauds. She appeared visibly impressed to see the final result.

What has the actress been up to recently?

Along with leaving fans in awe with her work on Euphoria Season 2, the actress seems to have a successful journey in Hollywood. She recently appeared in a Super Bowl advertisement directed by Edgar Wright. It was created in collaboration with Squarespace, a platform which allows one to build a website.

Zendaya plays the role of Sally, a seashell business owner who sells seashells by the sea front.

Squarespace CEO David Lee elaborated on why they cast the actress, saying that she:

“Just has an aura and charisma to her, and she’s one of the few people who could get the country’s attention in 30 seconds.”

Along with a thriving career, her personal life is flourishing as well. The American actress is settling in with her boyfriend Tom Holland at a home in Kingston, which is reportedly close to Holland’s parents’ residence.

