10 dumbest romance movies of all time, ranked

Romance movies portray a larger-than-life, picture-perfect love story with ups and downs. The romance genre is an evergreen genre that makes people believe in love and provides hope for real love stories worldwide.

These compelling narratives frequently have the potential to be both critically and commercially successful. However, sometimes, they drop the ball and tread the lines of what is romance and what is plain dumbness.

A believable bond between the characters, a plausible plot, and likable characters are essential to a successful romance movie. However, all of this could be undone by an illogical script, unrealistic dialogue, careless directing, or subpar acting. The following list ranks some of the most dumb romance movies ever made.

Ranking the 10 dumbest romance movies of all time

10) Fifty Shades Freed (2018)

The third and last installment in the Fifty Shades series is titled Fifty Shades Freed. Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia (Dakota Johnson), who is now his spouse, struggle to keep their secrets hidden in the film.

On the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, only 11% of critics and 37% of fans gave the movie a positive rating; on IMDb, more than 56,000 reviewers awarded the movie a 4.5/10. The romance movie suffers from a lack of narrative and does a poor job of adapting the story written by E.L. James.

9) Aloha (2015)

Cameron Crowe's Aloha is as bad as everyone says it is, from Emma Stone's portrayal of an Asian Air Force pilot to the film's thin storyline. In the movie, Bradley Cooper plays a military contractor assigned to Oahu, Hawaii. He spends time with Stonne's Allison Ng and gets in touch with his former flame Tracy (Rachel McAdams) in the interim.

The character writing, performances, subpar storyline, and lackluster direction make this film one of the worst romance movies of all time.

8) The Lucky One (2012)

Despite having a compelling and touching plot, The Lucky One was a box office failure when the movie was released. The movie was a financial success, but critics felt it leaned too much on commonplace clichés and tropes found in romance movies. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Lucky One scored 20%, and on IMDb, it scored 5.8/10.

7) The Accidental Husband (2008)

In The Accidental Husband, radio personality Emma (Uma Thurman) discovers that her upcoming wedding has been marred because she was already married without her knowledge.

Unbeknownst to Emma, the listener's fiancé (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) forges a marriage certificate with Emma without her knowing. The movie's premise lacks logic and structure, making it one of the dumbest romance movies.

6) The Lifeguard (2013)

Kristen Bell plays an accomplished reporter in The Lifeguard. She leaves her career in New York to return to her hometown, where she accepts a job as a lifeguard and befriends a disturbed teenager. The movie features forgettable performances and a proper plot to hold it together.

5) I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

The plot of this romance movie centers around a financial executive who loves her job and her family but struggles to balance both. The movie stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Pierce Brosnan, but these two tenured performers could not save the movie. The movie features a loose plotline and many questionable views on gender roles.

4) The Romantics (2010)

In The Romantics, the narrative follows two closest friends who have been in love with the same man, and one of them is set to marry him. The film's plot is extremely illogical and leaves viewers appalled with its portrayal of stupidity.

3) Down to You (2000)

With a 3% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, Down to You is an extremely subpar romance movie with a predictable plot and unlikable characters.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Julia Stiles had acted in popular romantic comedies, so fans were thrilled to see them in a leading role, but the movie was a disaster. In Down To You, Imogen and Al's clichéd love tale is only made tense by Al's obnoxious and immature pals.

2) The Twilight Saga (2008-2012)

The main plot of the popular series Twilight revolves around the romance between the awkward teenager Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, and the mysterious vampire Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson. The attempts made by Edward and his family to shield Bella from a rival gang of violent bloodsuckers are depicted to viewers throughout the movie.

This romance movie is considered extremely cringy, and for good reason. The loose adaptation from the books and lackluster acting performances make these romance movies worth skipping.

1) The Hottie and the Nottie (2008)

The Hottie and the Nottie is a cringe-fest and also the most sexist film on this list. The romance movie has no redeeming factors and is ranked 6% on Rotten Tomatoes. The official plotline of the movie reads:

"A woman agrees to go on a date with a man only if he finds a suitor for her unattractive best friend."

These are the 10 dumbest romance movies, according to us. Do let us know in the comments section what you think can be one of the dumbest romance movies of all time.