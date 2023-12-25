Holiday in the Vineyards: Netflix romantic comedy ending explained

Netflix's romantic comedy Holiday in the Vineyards looks like the ideal movie to watch over the holidays. Now that Christmas is here, it's time to unwind with loved ones. As a result, Netflix has a ton of holiday-themed movies available for watchers, and one of the standout movies in their collection this year is Holiday in the Vineyards.

Directed by Alex Ranarivelo (known for directing Born a Champion), the film began streaming on Netflix on December 13, 2023. This article delves into the plot of the film and explains the ending.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Holiday in the Vineyards.

Holiday in the Vineyards: Ending Explained - Carter reveals his identity to Valentina

Carter Baldwyn (Josh Swickard), the heir to a well-known wine firm, and Valentina (Sol Rodríguez), a realtor who has been attempting to support regional wineries, are the protagonists in the film. The film has a joyful atmosphere mixed with romantic themes.

When Carter's mother finds out that the vineyard in Los Santos is for sale, she assigns him a mission to travel there. To allow the Baldwyn family to grow their business in that region, she wants to ensure that they are the ones who purchase the land. To prevent anyone from recognizing Carter there, she begs him to keep his identity a secret when he travels there.

Carter finds himself at a gathering at the Huckabee Vineyards in Los Santos. He discovers the locals were trying to prevent the Baldwyn family from owning the vineyard.

A still of Carter and Valentina in the film (Image via Netflix)

When Carter and Valentina first meet, he tries to get information about the bid from her. When she questions him about his identity, Carter hides his true identity and reveals himself as a carpenter. He responds that he was merely in Los Santos as a visitor and had stopped by for a little wine sampling.

By the film's end, Valentina is devastated to discover that the Baldwyn corporation outbid the local wineries. Carter acknowledges that he was the one who provided the information. However, she still doesn't understand how the corporation could have known their submitted bid amount.

When Carter reveals his identity, Valentina believes that all Carter has done for her and her boys in the last few days has been a front. Carter is also devastated as Valentina loses faith in him and walks away.

The Baldwyns hold a Christmas celebration to celebrate their acquisition of the Los Santos vineyard. Carter invites Valentina and his friends to the celebration, telling Valentina that he will be giving a speech on that day.

He declares that despite the Baldwyn group's acquisition of the vineyard, he wants to launch a second branch of the company that will promote Huckabee's regional wines. He claimed that although he and his business partner Huckabee had dreamed of building a renowned wine brand one day, the company could not succeed.

Josh Swichard in Holiday in the Vineyards (Image via Netflix)

Now, he has made it his mission to ensure that Huckabee's local wine realizes his grandfather's lifelong dream of becoming a huge success. During his speech, he also mentioned his mother. As she heard his speech, Carter's mother appeared pleased with him for his independence in handling business matters.

Subsequently, he apologizes to Valentina and gets back together with her to have a happy ever after.

While Valentina and Carter's romance is the main emphasis of Holiday in the Vineyards' conclusion, the real significance lies in Carter's bond with the Los Santos winemakers. Carter discovers that the best things don't always come from the most expected sources. Holiday in the Vineyards also makes it very evident that repentance and honesty are the greatest ways to correct a mistake.

Holiday in the Vineyards is currently streaming on Netflix!