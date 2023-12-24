Netflix's Holiday in the Vineyards: Lead cast and character storyline explained

Holiday in the Vineyards is a romantic comedy from Netflix that promises to be a perfect watch during the holiday season. Christmas is here, and it is time to relax with family and friends. Thus, Netflix has brought a host of holiday-themed films for viewers, and Holiday in the Vineyards is one of the best films from their holiday-themed catalogue this year.

The film began streaming on Netflix on December 13, 2023. The official synopsis for the romantic comedy reads:

"It follows a widow who struggles keeping the local vineyard and raising two young boys. She may be in store for a Christmas miracle when she falls for a big city playboy who is sent to get intel on a prospective vineyard for sale."

Holiday in the Vineyards, which was directed by Alex Ranarivelo (Born a Champion), features Josh Swickard, Sol Rodriguez, and Eileen Davidson, a two-time Daytime Emmy winner.

Holiday in the Vineyards: Sol Rodríguez, Josh Swickard, and Eileen Davidson star in this Netflix romantic-comedy

1) Sol Rodríguez as Valentina Espinosa

Valentina "Val" Espinosa is one half of the leading pair in Holiday in the Vineyards. Portrayed by Sol Rodríguez, Val is a real estate agent, a widow, and a mother of two boys, who is adamant about finding a buyer for Huckabee Estate Vineyard.

Sol Rodríguez is currently portraying Dr. Teresa Ramirez in Star Trek: Picard. She has earlier been seen in films and shows like NCIS, Once Upon a Time in Venice, and Party of Five.

2) Josh Swickard as Carter Baldwyn

Josh Swickard stars as Carter Baldwyn, a playboy, in Netflix's Holiday in the Vineyards. A spoilt man, Carter never seems to be able to commit to a romantic relationship for too long. His mother, who runs the renowned wine company Baldwin Wines, assigns him the task of investigating a possible wine vineyard for sale. During this quest, Carter encounters a lady who alters everything for him.

Swickard is most well-known for his role as Harrison Chase in General Hospital. He has also starred two other Netflix Christmas flicks — A California Christmas and A California Christmas: City Lights.

3) Eileen Davidson as Margo Baldwyn

Margo Baldwyn plays the role of Carter's mother in the Netflix film. She is the proprietor of Baldwyn Wines. Although her son's antics don't impress Margo, she offers him a job to see what he can do, especially since he is the heir to her business.

Eileen Davidson is primarily recognized for her work in soap operas. In addition to her well-known role as Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless, the actress has portrayed several characters on Days of Our Lives, including Kristen DiMera, Marlena Evans, and Susan Banks.

Holiday in the Vineyards: Other cast members

The Netflix holiday-themed rom-com features other prominent actors as part of the cast as well. Omar Gooding stars as Moe Walker, Carly Jibson plays the role of Cindy, and Annika Noelle plays Emma Dixon in the film.

The film also features Carlos Solórzano, Alan Toy, Manuel Rafael Lozano, Charley Debenedetti, Kaleina Cordova, Paul Witten, and Gregory Zarian in supporting roles. The film has been directed by Alex Ranarivelo.

Holiday in the Vineyards is currently streaming on Netflix!