5 Most Trending Shows of the Year to Stream Right Now

2023 is winding up with only a few more days left in the year. The year saw the release of some exciting television series and the return of some popular series (with new seasons).

While there is a wide library of series available to view through the different streaming platforms available at the press of a button, certain series stand out. Some excellent series from this year are still popular and should be seen if you haven't already.

5 Trending Shows from 2023 that You Should Stream Right Now

1) The Bear, Season 2

One of the most comprehensive series in recent memory is The Bear. The show skillfully combines drama, grit, comedy, and darkness. The first season opened up viewers to Carmy's (Jeremy Allen White) tense world, where he has to handle his family's restaurant business amid a series of chaotic events.

The second season of the series had a lot to offer: an incredible scene in which Olivia Colman peeled mushrooms, Jamie Lee Curtis channeled all the moms' holiday rage into one massive eruption, and a surreal episode that took place in Copenhagen and helped to defuse the intense tension surrounding head chef Carmy and his protégé Syd's (Ayo Edebiri) attempt to finally open their restaurant.

The Bear is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

2) The Fall of the House of Usher

Mike Flanagan has etched a name for himself in the genre of horror, and The Fall of the House of Usher is another masterpiece from the director. Based on Edgar Allan Poe's short story of the same name, the Netflix series takes viewers through a series of tragedies befalling the Usher family. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth."

3) Succession Season 4

Succession centers on the struggle for control of the Roy family's media empire among its family members. It offers a critical analysis of the ultra-wealthy and their influence while delving into issues of family, fortune, loyalty, and betrayal.

In Season Four, media mogul Logan Roy's adult children formed a shaky coalition against their father, who had made plans to sell the family company and their inheritance. After years of jealousy and betrayal, the Roy family attempted to band together to alleviate their father's agony.

The series is currently streaming on Max.

4) Reservation Dogs, Season 3

Reservation Dogs on FX is a unique pillar of Native American representation both in front of and behind the camera. It attracted notice almost immediately for its nuanced portrayal of four teenagers mourning a friend who had died, as well as the Indigenous culture from which they were originally.

In its third and final season, the series delves into the stories of betrayal and resilience that shaped the lives of its characters even before they were born. In the final moments of the series finale, it was both tragic and hilarious.

Reservation Dogs is currently streaming on Hulu.

5) Fargo Season 5

Fargo is considered one of the best crime series ever created. The fifth season of the show does not disappoint, as it displays disputes that are never resolved. There is no catharsis. Up until it feels like the point, the absence seems like a mistake—after all, what does a story owe its audience but a conclusion?

This time, Fargo narrates a tale of domestic abuse. After Dot (Juno Temple) leaves an abusive marriage and starts a joyful new life, her first husband, Jon Hamm, soon finds her. The grimmest kind of cat-and-mouse story ensues: she manages to get away from him. He locates her once more, and it is an endless cycle that follows.

Season 5 of Fargo is currently streaming on Hulu.

These are our picks for the five trending shows from 2023 that you should watch. Let us know in the comment section below what you think makes your top shows on the 2023 watchlist.