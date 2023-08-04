Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 1 review: Does the premiere episode of the final season meet fans' expectations?

The critically accalimed indigenous teen drama series Reservation Dogs returned with two episodes of its new season on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, on Hulu. Created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, the latest season is bittersweet for fans since it is also the final installment of the show. The series centers around four teenage Indigenous individuals living a challenging life in rural Oklahoma.

Since the premiere episode aired on the streaming platform, fans of Reservation Dogs have been eager to learn how the first episode of the show's final season has turned out, especially after the previous season ended with Bear declaring that he was not returning.

The first episode of Reservation Dogs season 3 has been titled BUSSIN. Sterlin Harjo and Dallas Goldtooth have been the writers of the episode, with Danis Goulet having directed it. The premiere episode begins the final season right where the preceding season ends and continues exploring the show's central themes, including trauma, grief, identity crisis, community issue, and more.

Review of Hulu's Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 1: An episode that leaves the audience with two pivotal questions

Solid writing from the very beginning sets up for a strong final season

In the finale of Reservation Dogs season 2, Elora, Bear, Willie, and Cheese are seen putting to rest their friend Daniel's spirit by traveling to Los Angeles. In the new season's first episode, the four are seen trying to find a ride to return to Okern as their car has been stolen. Teenie is also seen joining them after she finds them.

The gang's California trip has definitely offered them some elements of relief. However, they are still doubtful about their own identities and their grounds in the community and the world. While Cheese and Willie are determined to go back to Okern, Bear is still confused about what he should do as his next step. Towards the end of the episode, Spirit visits Bear and tells him that his path is different and he has a greater purpose in life.

Bear then ends up being left behind while the other catches the next bus. After walking alone, he reaches a crossroad in Texas with no money and phone battery. The episode ends with Teenie revealing to Elora that her father is still alive and is a white individual.

Here, the writers of the episode have provided fans with many interesting storylines from the very beginning of season 3. Each scene in the episode is written in a way that is both literal and symbolic, such as Bear ending up at a Texas crossroad. The writers have also left viewers with two significant questions at the end of the first episode.

The first question is where will Bear go from the crossroad. He is seen making a decision in his mind, but it is not disclosed in the episode. The second question is - who is Elora's father and where he is now. The first episode thus successfully maintained the intensity that the show has built throughout its previous two seasons.

The lead cast members continue to impress with their engaging performances

The lead cast members of Reservation Dogs sees Devery Jacobs as Elora, Lane Factor as Cheese, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear, and Paulina Alexis as Willie. So far, they have done a great job of holding onto what they represented throughout the first two seasons.

As such, the chemistry and tension between them seem to evolve in the new season, with the dynamic changing among them. They all have delved deep into the characters and brought out their very own personal traits to the screen. Especially, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear is gripping to watch.

It will be quite intriguing to see what the upcoming episodes have in store for viewers. Don't forget to watch episode 1 of Reservation Dogs season 3, which is currently streaming on Hulu.