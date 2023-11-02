8 films you will love if you liked Old Dads on Netflix

Bill Burr's directorial debut, Old Dads has received a lot of love from subscribers on Netflix. Released on October 20, 2023, the movie focuses on three best friends who are struggling to adapt to the changing times, and how it impacts their careers and family life, after selling their company. Burr acts not only as the director but also stars in the movie alongside other familiar faces namely Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.

As a stand-up comedian, Burr has plenty of experience with comedy writing, and therefore movie lovers were certain that Old Dads wouldn't disappoint in terms of witty and hilarious dialogues. The narrative takes a dig at "woke culture" and has plenty of moments that will have viewers laughing out loud.

Like Old Dads, there are quite a few comedy movies that also explore camaraderie, modern culture, parenthood and more, which fans of the movie should make a point to add to their weekend watchlist.

Daddy Day Care, Father of the Year and 6 other movies that are as funny and entertaining as Old Dads

1) Daddy Day Care (2003)

Movie lovers who enjoyed Old Dads will enjoy this Eddie Murphy laugh riot. The story centers on Charlie Hinton (Murphy) and Phil Ryerson (Jeff Garlin) who find themselves out of jobs. Then they decide to open a child day care which turns out to be way more challenging than they expected.

The movie, directed by Steve Carr, showcases how the adults in the daycare start to bond with the little ones with varied personalities. It is funny and heartfelt at the same time, which makes it the perfect option for a weekend binge with the family.

2) Role Models (2008)

Directed by David Wain, this comedy like Old Dads showcases how adulting can often be complicated. Danny (Paul Rudd) and Wheeler (Seann William Scott) aren't glorious examples of mature adults who have their lives under control. But they soon learn to sort out their priorities when they are forced to mentor two strong-willed children as part of their community service.

The talented lead actors help carry the narrative and make it entertaining for viewers who are looking for a funny feel-good movie with a lot of heart.

3) Step Brothers (2008)

Like Bill Burr in Old Dads, the talented comedic genius Will Ferrell adds his own brand of comedy to Step Brothers. In this movie directed by Adam McKay, Brennan (Ferrell) and Dale (John C. Reilly) are full-grown-men who refuse to fly the coop. When their single parents marry each other, they are forced to live together as step-brothers.

The best thing about the movie is the hilarious rivalry between the two brothers that turns into an unlikely friendship. It is a must-watch for fans of Will Ferrell.

4) Grown Ups (2010)

A big part of Old Dads is the friendship between the three leads. This movie has a similar vibe as it focuses on five lifelong friends who have known each other since they were kids. When they reunite to pay their respects to their basketball coach who passed away, they get to meet each other families and rekindle their friendship.

Directed by Dennis Dugan, this movie boasts a stellar star cast that includes Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, and more. Funny and emotional, it showcases how some relationships never truly change.

5) The Other Guys (2010)

Viewers who loved Old Dads but wanted something with a little more intensity can check out this action-comedy starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in the lead.

Directed by Adam McKay, the movie follows Allen Gamble (Ferrell) and Terry Hoitz (Wahlberg) who are both detectives in the NYPD. They have their flaws and don't work well together. However, when they are assigned a critical mission, they have to step up and work together to gain respect from their colleagues.

The audience is well aware of Ferrell's comedic abilities but Wahlberg also holds his own, and their witty banter will have the viewers in splits.

6) Parental Guidance (2012)

Like in Old Dads, this movie starring Billy Crystal and Bette Midler showcases how it is not always easy to be the perfect mentors that kids need. The story focuses on two grandparents who have to look after their spirited grandchildren. Of course, things get off to a rocky start but eventually, they learn to bond with each other and create unforgettable memories.

Directed by Andy Fickman, the narrative focuses on how there is no perfect way of bringing up kids and that everyone does the best they can, and more often than not, that's enough.

7) Father of the Year (2018)

This movie like Old Dads also focuses on fatherhood. The story follows Ben (Joey Bragg) and Larry (Matt Shively) who are the best of friends. When they drunkenly get into a debate about whose father would win in a fight, things start to get ugly.

Directed by Tyler Spindel, it is a lightweight comedy that isn't meant to be taken seriously. It is perfect for fans of Old Dads who want to watch a no-brainer hilarious movie that is chaotic and fun.

8) About My Father (2023)

Similar to Old Dads, this movie also explores family dynamics. Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro star in this movie directed by Laura Terruso. The story focuses on Sebastian who wants to propose to his girlfriend. But when his immigrant father Salvo meets her family over a weekend, things start to get complicated.

The film puts the spotlight on the father-son relationship, and also explores the importance of roots and staying true to oneself. Very much like Old Dads, this movie is hilarious and heartwarming at the same time.

These titles have a similar vibe to Netflix's Old Dads, and fans of the recently released movie will surely enjoy these older titles that offer a generous dose of humor and entertainment.