Old Dads on Netflix: Release date, trailer, and more

Bill Burr's directorial debut, Old Dads, is coming to Netflix on October 20, 2023, with Emmy-Award-winning actor Bobby Cannavale (Human Resources) and Black Reel Award winner Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) taking charge of the acting roles, besides Burr himself.

Old Dads is an American comedy film that focuses on three themes - friendship, parenthood, and one man's uncontrollable anger. At the heart of the plot is a group of three friends who grow old together to become dads later in life and bond over their day-to-day challenges.

Netflix's TUDUM describes the storyline as follows:

"The movie follows three best friends who become dads later in life and have a hard time navigating a changing world — and letting go of the ’80s."

The upcoming comedy has a run time of 104 minutes and has been directed, co-written and co-produced by Burr himself.

Old Dads release and production details explored

The trailer for Old Dads was released on September 20, 2023, and showcases how Burr's character, Jack, deals with anger issues - an element that Burr likes to explore in his comedy sets. The lead characters seem to be resistant to anything that has come into the world after 1987 and can be seen taking on millennial CEOs and school principals for little to no fault of their own.

In the trailer, Jack, a 46-year-old father, consoles his son after he takes a fall. He suggests rubbing some dirt on the wound, when another much younger dad steps in to suggest keeping the cut clean with medication to avoid infection. Jack retorts without a thought:

"Yeah? Are you a doctor? Or just one of those WebMD guys?"

He informs the person that he is trying to raise a man and not a "wimp," also suggesting that he could put up his story on Twitter where he is the hero for validation.

In the next scene, the three friends are seen having an exchange with the new millennial CEO of their company of 23 years which they sell to him. When he proposes his idea of turning their workspace into a modern, sustainable space suggesting a "gender-neutral, carbon-neutral 21st-century lifestyle apparel brand," Jack responds by saying:

"I don't know what any of that means."

Keeping true to his nature, Jack keeps falling in trouble with people, especially the principal (Rachael Harris) of his son's progressive pre-school whose comments leads Jack to lose his temper during the school pickup time.

Meanwhile, Connor (Bobby Cannavale) is under the misconception that his 80s coolness is still valid, while Mike (Bokeem Woodbine) goes through a personal crisis when his young girlfriend becomes pregnant.

Comedian Bill Burr is well-known for his comedy specials and appearance in films and TV such as Migs Mayfeld in The Mandalorian, Patrick Kuby in Breaking Bad, and Ray Bishop in The King of Staten Island. The story of Old Dads has been written by Bill Burr and Ben Tishler, while the direction is Burr's alone.

Old Dads additionally features Katie Aselton (Bombshell), Rachael Harris (The Hangover), Jackie Tohn (GLOW), Reign Edwards (The Wilds), and Miles Robbins (Blockers).