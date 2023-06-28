“Could have used this on RHOSLC”: Former cast mate Jen Shah completes anger management class in prison

In Texas prison, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Jen Shah is working hard to improve her mental and physical health.

According to Shah's recent interview with Page Six, she has found great help from trying out new healthy routines and behavioral tools.

Moreover, the reality TV star also talked about how good and healthy she feels after completing behavioral tools. Furthermore, she also shared about her Rational Self-Analysis technique, which she uses and finds very helpful. Despite the classes being over, she said she will continue to practice all of these practices to keep herself relaxed. She said:

“I learned you can have the same activating event but get a different outcome using the tools we learned and implemented each week. In reflection, I could have used this on ‘RHOSLC. Even though class has ended, I will be carrying around my RSA worksheet in case I run into conflict while here."

Taking anger management classes has helped Jen Shah calm down

Previously on the show, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen has spoken about how her anger has affected not only her professional life but also her personal life. Jen revealed in 2021 that her fights with her husband Sharrieff Shah became so bad they considered getting divorced. However, Jen's husband stayed by her side despite all this.

As Jen Shah described, the classes she is taking in prison include journaling and group discussions:

“Through journaling, homework, audio lessons and the two hour weekly group sessions/class, I learned more about what anger is, where it comes from, and healthy ways to respond and react that are safe and beneficial.”

She added:

"As a result of this course, people become very familiar with how anger works and what one can do to control that energy and use it to their benefit"

Will Jen Shah appear again on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?

After pleading guilty to wire fraud in July 2022, Jen was arrested and sentenced to prison on February 17, 2023. She was ordered to serve six and a half years in prison, but the sentence was later reduced by a year. Besides this, Jen was ordered to make a restitution payment of $6.5 million.

According to Andy Cohen, Jen won't be appearing on the show any time soon. Back in November 2022, he said during an interview with US Weekly:

“She’s being sentenced so I don’t know what to say to people who want her on the show. I hope that she gets no jail time whatsoever and she can come right back … but I have a feeling that she’s not going to be available to be on the show. Some people on Twitter were saying, ‘We want Jen next season.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, well, talk to the judge.'”

Following her arrest, Jen has been focusing fully on herself. No information has been released about whether Jen Shah spoke to any other The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast members. Apparently, Jen's friend Murilo Bueno spoke to US Weekly about how only Meredith Marks has spoken with him about Jen's health and well-being. He said:

“As far as I know, no [one is contacting Jen]. The only person that has reached out to me asking how she was doing was Meredith. Other than that, no one has reached out — to me at least — and I’m pretty sure no one has with her as well.”

Bueno added:

“I think she just wants to have a fresh start. She wants to be able to make a difference because she was experiencing and seeing a lot of different stories of women in there.”

Fans can watch all episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 on Bravo.

