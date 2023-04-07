"The gift that just keeps on giving": RHOSLC star Jen Shah's prison play news has fans erupting in memes

Recently, TMZ reported that Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is planning to create a show with her "fellow inmates." Since she is in the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, the show is reportedly called The Real Housewives of Bryan.

Chris Giovanni, Jen Shah's manager, shared some details about the show with TMZ on Thursday, April 6, 2023. According to Giovanni, the show is in the process and at an early stage. Shah is reportedly teaching her crew how to read and write.

Aside from this, the report also mentioned how Jen Shah encourages and mentors other women in the prison.

Shah's fans were elated to hear about her latest project and took to Twitter to express their joy.

anni frid @juanafight Jen shah is planning on producing a real housewives play from prison?! She is just the gift that keeps on giving #shahmazing Jen shah is planning on producing a real housewives play from prison?! She is just the gift that keeps on giving #shahmazing

Jen Shah's new upcoming reality show The Real Housewives of Bryan leads to Twitter memefest

Ever since details about the show were revealed, RHOSLC fans have been sharing hilarious reactions and memes on Twitter.

I a n @gnarlygaejepsen jen shah in prison play rehearsal

jen shah in prison play rehearsal https://t.co/t4ZZXNlv7P

Real Bravoholic @RealBravoholic trying to get tickets for Jen Shah’s prison play trying to get tickets for Jen Shah’s prison play https://t.co/X6B9OBQuVk

sinefromlg @ssssourcandii jen shah in prison with her hw play jen shah in prison with her hw play https://t.co/yCmTOugxU4

Donny Hadfield @realdonnywood Me at opening night of Jen Shah’s new play in prison: Me at opening night of Jen Shah’s new play in prison: https://t.co/A1yo5jHOom

jay @venisebitchh Historic Vids @historyinmemes 23 year old woman who was caught in the Mount Vesuvius eruption in Pompeii in 79 AD. 23 year old woman who was caught in the Mount Vesuvius eruption in Pompeii in 79 AD. https://t.co/1eD4XtHj64 me when archaeologists dig up my corpse in 5000 years and discover i died waiting in line for jen shah’s prison play twitter.com/historyinmemes… me when archaeologists dig up my corpse in 5000 years and discover i died waiting in line for jen shah’s prison play twitter.com/historyinmemes…

nick @TheNickAttack jen shah working on a housewives play in prison is so breathtaking i literally don’t have a thing to say about it jen shah working on a housewives play in prison is so breathtaking i literally don’t have a thing to say about it

Wire fraud conspiracy conviction for Jen Shah results in 66 months in prison

Shah was arrested back in March 2021 while she was filming season 2 of RHOSLC. The charges against her were:

“Conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing.”

On July 11, 2022, she changed her plea from not guilty to guilty.

In February 2023, Jen Shah surrendered herself to FPC Bryan. She was initially sentenced to 78 months in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, but she got her release date moved up to August 30, 2028, rather than getting released on August 30, 2029. Shah has been sentenced to 66 months in prison now.

Attorney Priya Chaudhry revealed:

"(She is) committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community. No obstacle will deter Jen from making the most of her time in prison and she's determined to make restitution to those whose lives she has impacted."

Shah's manager, Chris Giovanni, said during an interview with Us Weekly back in March:

“I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week — she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole. She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her.”

It seems that there will be a long wait for fans interested in watching The Real Housewives of Bryan, as the release date of the show has been set as August 30, 2028, according to Yahoo reports.

Poll : 0 votes