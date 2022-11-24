Why is Jen Shah’s sentencing postponed to 2023? RHOSLC star’s attorney shares document on social media

Jen Shah's sentencing in the federal fraud case has been postponed until next year. The RHOSLC (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City) star's revised sentencing date is scheduled for January 6, 2023, at 2.30 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Jen’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, filed a request for sentence postponement, which was soon approved by Judge Sidney H. Stein. Her sentencing has now been revised to take place at a later date so that she can spend "one last soiree with the Shahstans!"

RHOSLC star Jen was initially supposed to be sentenced on November 18, 2022. However, the date was pushed back to December 15, 2022, after U.S. attorney Damian Williams requested the postponement due to a “scheduling conflict on the part of several members of the Government team.”

RHOSLC star Jen Shah pleaded guilty to wire fraud

Viewers first met Jen Shah during season 1 of RHOSLC, which aired in 2020. She soon became the center of attention, with many fans questioning her job and the need for several assistants. However, after the production of season 2 of RHOSLC began in March 2021, Jen was arrested. She was charged with running a nationwide telemarketing scheme along with one of her assistants, Stuart Smith, who had also appeared on the show.

The news came as a shocker to her co-stars Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, and Mary Cosby, as well as to several viewers. Government prosecutors described the scandal as a $5,000,000 money laundering scheme. Following this, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a press release:

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam.”

In April, during her arraignment, Jen initially pleaded not guilty. However, she later pleaded guilty the following July on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. During a court hearing in New York City, she said:

“In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud. I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”

The RHOLSC star further continued:

“We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry.”

At the time, Jen’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, told Us that her client felt remorseful and "accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes" to those who have been harmed. Chaudhry also added that the star was “sorry for disappointing” her loved ones.

As per the attorney, Jen pled guilty to wire fraud "because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family." The U.S. Attorney’s office then dropped the second charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering following the change in her plea.

Jen previously could have faced up to 30 years in prison on both charges. However, with one charge, she can now face a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Jen, who owns three businesses — Shah Beauty, JXA Fashion, and Shah Lashes, may also not appear in the next installment of the reality show. Her legal troubles were filmed for Season 3 of RHOSLC. However, it’s not sure if her sentencing will be a part of Season 4 since Andy Cohen hinted that she won't be returning for the new season.

