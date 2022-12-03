"Aged like fine wine": Eerily accurate Bill Burr Kanye ego clip surfaces online, leaves internet floored

It is safe to say that Kanye West ranks in the top spot of being one of the most controversial and disgraced entertainers in the industry. A clip of Bill Burr speaking about the rapper has since gone viral on social media. The sketch seems to overshadow Yeezy’s current predicament. This left netizens baffled.

Kanye West recently made headlines after appearing on InfoWars, that features right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Ye proudly shared his admiration and love for Adolf Hitler and the Nazis in the show. The following day, he took to Twitter to post an image of the Swastika symbol intertwined with the Star of David. This led to his suspension from the social media platform, with Elon Musk tweeting- "FAFO," while commenting on the matter.

Unsurprisingly, the rapper has amassed soaring backlash.

Wokal Distance @wokal_distance Bill Burr's take on Kanye West aged like fine wine. Bill Burr's take on Kanye West aged like fine wine. https://t.co/MUX5wdvCJe

On November 29, Twitter user @wokal_distance uploaded a tweet that included a video of Bill Burr performing on the Netflix special Walk Your Way Out in 2017. The tweet also read:

“Bill Burr’s take on Kanye West aged like fine wine.”

In the video, the 54-year-old comedian quipped:

“Next time Kanye is going on by himself, I’m telling you just close your eyes forget it’s him and really listen to what is coming out of this guy’s mouth. He says s**t like- ‘I’m a genius, I’m God, I’m Shakespeare! My biggest regret is I’ll never see myself perform live!’ That’s a direct quote. ‘My biggest regret is I’ll never get to see myself perform live.’ Dude, you put that ego in a white dude then…”

The comedian went on to yell in German and imitate Adolf Hitler.

Netizens react to clip of Bill Burr’s Kanye West sketch

Internet users were shocked to see the accurate depiction of the now ex-husband of Kim Kardashian. The rapper did not make any antisemitic comments in the 2010s that came to public attention. Hence, netizens were stunned to see the imitation. Many noted that the Massachusetts-comedian’s skit was spot on. A few tweets read:

52 Forever @pbuscio67 @RexChapman I'm not a fan of Bill Burr, but this is spot on @RexChapman I'm not a fan of Bill Burr, but this is spot on

Jo @LuvPalmSpring @RexChapman This is absolutely spot on. Burr is flawless here. @RexChapman This is absolutely spot on. Burr is flawless here.

“He tried to f**k me”: Former President Donald Trump on Mar-a-Lago meet with Kanye West

According to Rolling Stone, former President Donald Trump was scheduled to have a private meeting with the Praise God singer in order to “help” the latter amidst his cancelation. The president was reportedly enraged after West showed up with three other people after requesting a one-on-one meeting. One of the guests who arrived along with West included Nick Fuentes, who is popular for his antisemitic views.

Trump revealed that West suggested the former president be the latter’s running mate in the 2024 presidential elections. NBC News interviewed one of Trump’s confidants, who expressed that Trump said that Kanye West:

“tried to f**k me. He’s crazy. He can’t beat me.”

Trump also took to Truth Social to speak about his meeting with West. The former said:

“I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win.”

West had not responded to Trump’s remarks at the time of writing this article.

Poll : 0 votes