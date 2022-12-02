"He just committed career harakiri": Kanye Balenciaga tweet moments before Twitter suspension goes viral

Balenciaga has had a difficult few weeks following their disastrous holiday ad campaign, which resulted in a scandal. With netizens attempting to cancel the brand and most celebrities remaining silent on the issue, rapper Kanye West expressed his support for it via a series of tweets.
Ye, whose Twitter account was reinstated by new CEO Elon Musk in October, aired an opinion that most people found offensive, resulting in his account being suspended for the second time.
One user, @dreadfurysong, felt that the rapper needed to find a different job because it appears that his own actions are bringing an end to his career. The user referred to the Japanese tradition of slaying oneself, known as Harakiri, to allude to Ye's recent activities on the social media app and their impact on the rapper's career. He said:
"He’s going to need a new revenue stream since he just committed career harakiri."
Kanye stands by Balenciaga, urges people to cancel cancel culture
Rapper Kanye West released a series of tweets in support of the currently controversial Spanish-based fashion house, Balenciaga. Ye found himself forgiving the brand for the controversial images that were released as part of their spring 2023 campaign.
Kanye spread words of forgiveness and comfort, claiming that the brand need not be canceled and that love cures everything. Since then, his account has been banned, albeit for other reasons as well.
His first tweet read:
"God loves Balenciaga. Love is the answer. Jesus is the answer. Paying for all the innocent artist and beautiful humans who make clothing that had nothing to do with the adds (sic). People's grandmothers work their for Christ sake."
His next tweet stated that he stands by the luxury fashion house and that "ending trafficking doesn’t start or end with a fashion campaign." A third tweet reaffirmed his support for the brand and its current creative director. He said:
"Never turn our backs. Demna and the Balenciaga family for life. Cancel cancel culture. Jesus please heal."
Netizens not happy with Kanye's latest tweets before account suspension
The negative reputation Kanye West has been cultivating over the past few weeks has only gotten worse as a result of his tweets endorsing Balenciaga. Netizens are upset that the rapper stood in support of a brand that allegedly promotes p*dophelia and child p*rnography.
This came moments before he shared an image of the Swastika blending into the Star of David, a tweet that eventually led to his suspension on grounds of violating the app's policy and inciting violence. Since then, netizens have stormed the app to comment on the matter at hand.
Kanye West's suspension came moments after his anti-Semitic tweet. However, just hours earlier, he was in the hot seat with right-wing host Alex Jones on the Infowars podcast, where Ye consistently praised Adolf Hitler and said he likes Nazis.