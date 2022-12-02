"He just committed career harakiri": Kanye Balenciaga tweet moments before Twitter suspension goes viral

Balenciaga has had a difficult few weeks following their disastrous holiday ad campaign, which resulted in a scandal. With netizens attempting to cancel the brand and most celebrities remaining silent on the issue, rapper Kanye West expressed his support for it via a series of tweets.

Ye, whose Twitter account was reinstated by new CEO Elon Musk in October, aired an opinion that most people found offensive, resulting in his account being suspended for the second time.

Rapper Kanye West's Twitter account suspended for the second time (image via Getty/Allison Joyce)

One user, @dreadfurysong, felt that the rapper needed to find a different job because it appears that his own actions are bringing an end to his career. The user referred to the Japanese tradition of slaying oneself, known as Harakiri, to allude to Ye's recent activities on the social media app and their impact on the rapper's career. He said:

"He’s going to need a new revenue stream since he just committed career harakiri."

Kanye stands by Balenciaga, urges people to cancel cancel culture

Rapper Kanye West released a series of tweets in support of the currently controversial Spanish-based fashion house, Balenciaga. Ye found himself forgiving the brand for the controversial images that were released as part of their spring 2023 campaign.

People upset over Kanye's Tweets of forgiveness (image via Twitter)

Kanye spread words of forgiveness and comfort, claiming that the brand need not be canceled and that love cures everything. Since then, his account has been banned, albeit for other reasons as well.

His first tweet read:

"God loves Balenciaga. Love is the answer. Jesus is the answer. Paying for all the innocent artist and beautiful humans who make clothing that had nothing to do with the adds (sic). People's grandmothers work their for Christ sake."

His next tweet stated that he stands by the luxury fashion house and that "ending trafficking doesn’t start or end with a fashion campaign." A third tweet reaffirmed his support for the brand and its current creative director. He said:

"Never turn our backs. Demna and the Balenciaga family for life. Cancel cancel culture. Jesus please heal."

Netizens not happy with Kanye's latest tweets before account suspension

The negative reputation Kanye West has been cultivating over the past few weeks has only gotten worse as a result of his tweets endorsing Balenciaga. Netizens are upset that the rapper stood in support of a brand that allegedly promotes p*dophelia and child p*rnography.

This came moments before he shared an image of the Swastika blending into the Star of David, a tweet that eventually led to his suspension on grounds of violating the app's policy and inciting violence. Since then, netizens have stormed the app to comment on the matter at hand.

Touré @Toure In an age of trolling, Kanye is the ultimate troll. He's now saying antisemitic things on the Alex Jones show while wearing Balenciaga. That's the trolling trifecta. In an age of trolling, Kanye is the ultimate troll. He's now saying antisemitic things on the Alex Jones show while wearing Balenciaga. That's the trolling trifecta.

⛓⛓ @marksnotnice Kanye and balenciaga simultaneously falling out of the public’s good graces is terrible news for the ecosystem of people that thrived off of doing derivative versions of whatever they did Kanye and balenciaga simultaneously falling out of the public’s good graces is terrible news for the ecosystem of people that thrived off of doing derivative versions of whatever they did

yzyupdates @yzyupdates Balenciaga canceled Kanye and got canceled Balenciaga canceled Kanye and got canceled 😭

Roma D. Nova @Romanova Bros...



Kanye has been a problem but my god just when you don't think he can get any more wild he not only defends Balenciaga but also Hitler.



The Kanye West who made music people enjoyed has BEEN long gone and the person we see now is deranged and sickening. Bros...Kanye has been a problem but my god just when you don't think he can get any more wild he not only defends Balenciaga but also Hitler.The Kanye West who made music people enjoyed has BEEN long gone and the person we see now is deranged and sickening.

Emily Austin @emilyraustin



- Praised Hitler

- Stood by Balenciaga despite their child porn fashion campaign

- Called himself a Nazi

- Tweeted a swastika in a Star of David

- Prayed for world peace??

- Claimed he caught CP3 & Kim



No boundaries?? In less than 1 day, Kanye West:- Praised Hitler- Stood by Balenciaga despite their child porn fashion campaign- Called himself a Nazi- Tweeted a swastika in a Star of David- Prayed for world peace??- Claimed he caught CP3 & KimNo boundaries?? @elonmusk In less than 1 day, Kanye West: - Praised Hitler- Stood by Balenciaga despite their child porn fashion campaign- Called himself a Nazi- Tweeted a swastika in a Star of David - Prayed for world peace??- Claimed he caught CP3 & KimNo boundaries?? @elonmusk

‏ً @ovomelly so kanye defended balenciaga and stands with them but y’all was talking about ‘kim needs to end her contract now’ LMAOOOOOOOO so kanye defended balenciaga and stands with them but y’all was talking about ‘kim needs to end her contract now’ LMAOOOOOOOO

TrellsUniverse formally TrellsWorld @trellsuniverse Yall not tired of this man making yall look like fools yet!?🤣 twitter.com/kanyewest/stat… Lmaoooa all these Black folks were raging against Balenciaga because Kanye told them to only for him to do a 180 and go back to rocking with them!Yall not tired of this man making yall look like fools yet!?🤣 Lmaoooa all these Black folks were raging against Balenciaga because Kanye told them to only for him to do a 180 and go back to rocking with them! 😂Yall not tired of this man making yall look like fools yet!?🤣😂 twitter.com/kanyewest/stat…

Kanye West's suspension came moments after his anti-Semitic tweet. However, just hours earlier, he was in the hot seat with right-wing host Alex Jones on the Infowars podcast, where Ye consistently praised Adolf Hitler and said he likes Nazis.

