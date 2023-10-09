Will Ferrell kids ages explored as actor DJs at eldest son, Magnus' USC frat party

Will Ferrell recently appeared at a frat party held at the University of Southern California. In a TikTok video shared on October 7, he was spotted playing as a DJ at the event and also clapping with the students who were in attendance.

Will's son Magnus was standing beside him and the celebration was a part of the parents and family weekend on the university campus. Ferrell was seen in a USC jacket along with a red baseball hat, headphones, and skinny sunglasses.

The video has gone viral on social media and netizens gave a positive response to it.

People magazine states that Magnus is currently a student at USC. Will also acquired his bachelor's degree in sports information from the same institute in 1990.

Will Ferrell is a father of three children from his marriage to Viveca Paulin

Will Ferrell is known among the public as an actor and comedian. Will is a father of three children he shares with his wife Viveca Paulin.

The duo first met in 1995 when they were attending an acting class in Los Angeles, as revealed by People magazine. Viveca is an art collector and auctioneer and appeared in the film, A Night at the Roxbury, released in 1998. The duo remained close friends for a long time which later developed into a relationship.

In an interview with the outlet, Will said that his proposal to Viveca "ended up comedic" since he was trying to think what he wanted to say to her. The pair exchanged vows in 2000.

1. Magnus Paulin Ferrell

Magnus Paulin Ferrell is the eldest son of Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin. Born on March 7, 2004, Magnus is 19 years old. He is reportedly planning to pursue a comedy career. His father has also praised his sense of humor once while speaking to Parade and said:

"Like 'Magnus, that is so subversive and funny. Totally my sense of humor.' He's like, 'Am I in trouble?' Like, 'No, you've got to do it every year! Fantastic!'"

Magnus is also interested in music and operates a band with his friends. They have also performed on stage.

2. Mattias Paulin Ferrell

Born on December 30, 2006, Mattias Paulin Ferrell is 16 years old. Will once revealed on CBS This Morning that Mattias has a similar sense of humor to him. In another interview with Parade, Will revealed that his son used to watch his sketches from Saturday Night Live when he was in the sixth standard.

3. Axel Paulin Ferrell

Thirteen-year-old Axel Paulin Ferrell is the youngest son of Will and Viveca. Will revealed in an interview with People in 2017 that his three sons have a habit of choosing his costume for Halloween every year.

Will Ferrell's upcoming projects include a comedy film titled You're Cordially Invited. The film's release date is not confirmed until now. However, the film is scheduled to receive a direct release on Amazon Prime Video.