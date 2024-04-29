7 new movies releasing on Netflix in 2024

As 2024 approaches its midpoint, streaming giants like Netflix are still going strong. Following a promising start to the year for television and films, the streaming landscape has continued to deliver some great movies and TV shows.

With April ending in a day, there are already many great movies to binge on Netflix, but the rest of the year looks even brighter. From exclusive releases to Netflix originals, there are a lot of great films awaiting fans in the latter part of 2024.

Here's a sneak peek at seven highly anticipated Netflix movies set to grace our screens in the latter part of 2024.

7 highly anticipated movies coming to Netflix in 2024

1) Unfrosted (May 3)

A still from Unfrosted (Image via Netflix)

For most Netflix fans, the wait for good movies won't be very long. One of the most anticipated films from the streaming platform, Unfrosted, helmed by the legendary Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial debut, is all set to premiere in the first week of May.

The film will follow Kellogg’s and Post's bitter battle to acquire the perfect pastry that would change the face of breakfast. As indicated in the logline, it is based on a true story.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads:

"Michigan, 1963. Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted stars Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial debut."

The film's cast includes Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, and Hugh Grant, among others.

2) Hit Man (June 7)

A still from Hit Man (Image via Netflix)

Easily one of the most anticipated films of the year, Hit Man will follow the story of a fake Hitman who works for the police to apprehend those who are trying to commit crimes via a hired gun. However, when he falls in love with one of the women who tries to hire him, it complicates the entire ordeal.

The first trailer for Hit Man dropped a few days back, and it looked every bit as exciting as it sounded.

The official synopsis for the Richard Linklater movie reads:

"Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a straitlaced professor discovers he has a hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities."

It stars Glen Powell and Adria Arjona in the leading roles, alongside Austin Amelio, Retta, Sanjay Rao, Molly Bernard, and Evan Holtzman.

3) Ultraman: Rising (June 14)

A still from Ultraman Rising (Image via Netflix)

Shannon Tindle's upcoming animated movie based around the famous Ultraman is all set to arrive in June this year. The character has been quite well-known over the years and has a dedicated fanbase.

The story will take viewers across a monster-threatened Tokyo and delve into the very base of the creation. The official synopsis for the film reads:

"When Tokyo is threatened by rising monster attacks, an all-star athlete reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman, discovering that his greatest challenge isn’t fighting giant monsters — it’s raising one."

It stars Christopher Sean, Gedde Watanabe, and Tamlyn Tomita, among others.

4) Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (July 3)

A still from Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Image via Netflix)

Few are unfamiliar with the famous Beverly Hills Cop, and now the incredible offbeat comedy is getting a sequel years after the last of the franchise released. Only this time, Axel Foley (played by Eddie Murphy) will not come to theaters.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"Detective Axel Foley is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."

5) The Union (August 16)

A still from The Union (Image via Netflix)

Mark Wahlberg-led The Union will premiere in August of this year on Netflix. There have already been a lot of talks surrounding the movie, which also stars Halle Berry. The synopsis of the movie reads:

"Mike, a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, is quickly thrust into the world of superspies and secret agents when his high school sweetheart Roxanne recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission."

It additionally stars Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J.K. Simmons, with Julian Farino directing.

6) Back in Action (2024)

A still from Back in Action (Image via Netflix)

While it has been announced that this rather eventful Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz movie will premiere on Netflix this year, the exact month and date have not been revealed yet. Nevertheless, anticipation is high for what promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience.

The official synopsis for the movie reads:

"Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown."

It is also helmed by Seth Gordon, which means that fans can expect a lot from the movie.

7) Carry-On (2024)

A still from Carry-On (Image via Netflix)

The anticipation is high for Carry-On, a thrilling Netflix movie slated to release this year, although an exact date is yet to be confirmed. This old-school thriller, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Taron Egerton, promises to deliver suspense that never goes out of style.

The logline for the movie reads:

"A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight."

It also stars Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Sinqua Walls, and Logan Marshall-Green, among others.

