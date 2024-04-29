Who is Jayden Revri in Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives? All to know

Netflix's new supernatural series, Dead Boy Detectives, has become the talk of the town since its release on April 25, 2024. Based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, the show follows two teenage ghost boys who solve paranormal mysteries with their friends while hiding from Death.

As per Netflix, the show's synopsis reads:

"Meet Edwin and Charles, “the brains” and “the brawn” behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, they are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They’ll do anything to stick together — including escaping evil witches, hell, and Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they’re able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases."

One of the major breakout stars of the show is Jayden Revri, who plays Charles Rowland. Thus, viewers of the show are keen to know everything about the British actor, who has impressed them with his onscreen performances.

Dead Boy Detectives's Jayden Revri: Acting journey, career, and more explored

Jayden Revri is a 24-year-old Indian-British actor. According to IMDb, he was born on May 16, 1999 in Brent, London. He attended Stagecoach Performing Art School, where he learned the craft of acting. In a 2017 interview with Tresa magazine, Revri revealed that his first acting role was that of Simba from The Lion King.

"I was scouted by an agency at my Year 6 production of The Lion King after securing the role of Simba. I then joined the agency, after gaining further experience at Stagecoach, which I attended for four years."

Jayden Revri gained prominence after appearing in the Disney Channel musical series The Lodge. He starred as Noah, alongside fellow actors such as Luke Newton (Bridgerton) and Thomas Doherty (Gossip Girl reboot). The teen musical drama follows a girl called Skye, who moves from the city to the country to run her grandfather's lodge called The North Star. There, she finds new friends among the lodge's staff and experiences love and heartbreak.

Given that the role required him to sing and dance, the actor had a lot to share about his experiences on set. He told the magazine:

"I had always had an interest in acting, singing and dancing, so it was amazing when the opportunity arose to play a character in a show that encompassed all three skills. Playing a leading role in a musical drama series was just a dream come true and I really feel that my acting, singing and dancing skills have all improved since working on The Lodge, partly due to the amazing training we were provided."

Following his stint at Disney, Revri appeared in the second instalment of the British miniseries Innocent in 2021. He also played a small role as a Mind fairy called Devin in the second season of Netflix's Fate: the Winx Saga in 2022, before ultimately bagging the role of Charles in Dead Boy Detectives.

Jayden Revri's inspiration, and other ventures explored

As a teenager, Jayden Revri reportedly looked up to a fellow Disney actor as a major influence. While conversing with his co-star Jade Alleyne on the Young BAFTA YouTube channel in 2016, he named High School Musical star Zac Efron as his acting inspiration.

"My inspiration is Zac Efron because he was obviously a Disney kid, and he has gone on to be in big Hollywood movies, which is what I want to do."

He also named the 1985 Rob Reiner directorial The Goonies as his favourite childhood film.

With a background in singing, Jayden Revri also had a musical career in the past. As per an article by The Direct, published on April 26, the actor frequently released music for several years until he stopped in 2018. At the moment, all his music has reportedly been removed from streaming services and is not available to stream anywhere.

Charles from Dead Boy Detectives, character explored

Jayden Revri stars as Charles Rowland in Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives. One half of the teenage duo, Charles is an optimistic and charming character who is also quite impulsive. After losing his life to bullying in 1989, Charles meets Edwin Payne’s ghost and chooses to stay behind on Earth with him.

Charles is always seen carrying a magical backpack that can hold an infinite number of things inside it. One of his favourite items is a cricket bat, which he often uses as a weapon against dangerous foes. He is also a great friend and will go to any lengths to protect his friends from danger.

According to an April 25 article by RadioTimes, Revri said about his character:

"I think at the start of the series, you see Charles as your average teenage boy. Happy go lucky, puts on the biggest smiley face, has such great optimism about everything that comes his way. And then throughout the series, you kind of find out that there's reasons why he is the way he is or why he puts on such a brave and I guess macho facade. And for me as an actor, it was so great to be able to dive into those kind of raw emotions."

The actor also revealed to Collider that he had initially not planned to audition for the role. While he was filming Fate: The Winx Saga, he decided to help some of his colleagues who were auditioning for Dead Boy Detectives.

"I was fortunate enough, at the time, to be reading as Charles for some colleagues who were auditioning for Edwin. I remember reading the script and reading Charles, and I thought, “I need to audition for this role.” I just felt like I was meant to embody him, and here we are."

Revri's performance and his chemistry with costar George Rexstrew have received praise from critics and viewers alike.

