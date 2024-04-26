Dead Boy Detectives soundtrack: The definitive guide to all the songs in the series

Based on the DC characters by Neil Gaiman, Dead Boy Detectives was released by Netflix on April 25, 2024. The show depicts two best friends, Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine, who stay on Earth after their deaths to investigate supernatural crimes.

According to Netflix, the synopsis for the show reads:

"Meet Edwin and Charles, “the brains” and “the brawn” behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, they are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries."

The description also reveals three cast members who play important roles in the series, with one of them related to another Netflix show, The Sandman.

"They’ll do anything to stick together — including escaping evil witches, hell, and Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they’re able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases."

The spooky and thrilling atmosphere of the show is elevated by tasteful musical choices that accompany different scenes. With the score being composed by Blake Neely and Murat Selcuk, the songs featured range from classic to modern which will have viewers grooving to the beat.

Doorman, Natural Successor, and others - Every song featured on Dead Boy Detectives

Episode 1: The Case of Crystal Palace

A still from 'Dead Boy Detectives' (via Netflix)

In the first episode of the series, Edwin and Charles travel to America to find a missing girl with an unexpected ally after helping a teenager deal with demonic entities.

Doorman – Slowthai, Mura Masa

Hang On to Yourself – David Bowie

Bad Feeling – Cobra Man

It’s Not Unusual – Tom Jones

Bones of Rock – Boneless Ones

Deal Wiv It (Instrumental) – Mura Masa, Slowthai

So What (Instrumental with backing vocals) – NOISY

White Teeth – Screaming Gypsy Bandits

Surfing in the Sky – The Vaccines

Missing (Instrumental) - Slowthai

Episode 2: The Case of the Dandelion Shrine

A still from 'Dead Boy Detectives' (via Netflix)

While being trapped in a sleepy Washington town, the detective duo come to the aid of Niko, Crystal’s quirky housemate, to get rid of her paranormal problem.

Natural Successor – Pictish Trail

Episode 3 - The Case of the Devlin House

The investigative group attempts to free a family of spirits trapped in a horrifying situation inside a haunted house, but it triggers an extreme case of déjà vu for one detective.

Oceans – The Yada Yada Yadas

Owner of a Lonely Heart – Yes

Episode 4 - The Case of the Lighthouse Leapers

A still from 'Dead Boy Detectives' (via Netflix)

The gang of friends investigates a series of deaths at a lighthouse. Crystal hears a distinct voice while gathering clues about the seaside mystery.

RoMaNcE – S**tKid

Young Blood (White Sea Remix) – The Naked and Famous, White Sea

Episode 5 - The Case of the Two Dead Dragons

While Edwin, Charles, and Crystal investigate the mysterious murders of two popular athletes, Niko sets up Jenny and her secret admirers on a date at a butcher shop.

Thunder – ZEE MACHINE

Apocalypse – Cigarettes After S*x

Melting – Kali Uchis

Disorder – Joy Division

Episode 6 - The Case of the Creeping Forest

A still from 'Dead Boy Detectives' (via Netflix)

Monty seeks the help of the boys to find his missing friend — but the strange case has more to it than it appears on the surface. Meanwhile, Crystal is forced to improvise on the job after a crisis.

Who's Ur Girl? – The Mysterines

ATTACK – Arre! Arre!

Shakedown – Infamous Stiffs

Episode 7 - The Case of the Very Long Stairway

When Edwin gets trapped in a frightful situation, Charles must locate his best friend through his detailed notes. Meanwhile, Crystal approaches her ex in a confrontation.

Under the Milky Way – The Church

Revolution Action – Atari Teenage Riot

Circle In The Sand – Cast (Jenny)

Burning – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Episode 8 - The Case of the Hungry Snake

A still from 'Dead Boy Detectives' (via Netflix)

Crystal's past is explored after old memories resurface. In the finale, the group encounters their most dangerous enemy as Esther plans an evil scheme.

Standing in the Way of Control – Gossip

I’m What You Want – Walt Disco

When I’m Gone – Ging

Sleeping On Grassy Ground – The Heavy Heavy

Who’s Sorry Now – Connie Francis

Loss & Relax – Black Belt Eagle Scout

All eight episodes of Dead Boy Detectives are currently available to stream on Netflix.