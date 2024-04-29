Baby Reindeer alleged original stalker speaks out about Netflix series - "I'm the victim"

Netflix's limited series Baby Reindeer was released on the platform on April 11, 2024. It blended fact and fiction, leading viewers to eagerly try and uncover the true stories behind the show. Some people have made claims about the real individuals who served as the inspiration for the characters in the series, which sparked some controversy.

Despite that, the series was immensely popular among the masses. However, Baby Reindeer is in the middle of a new controversy again after the alleged stalker, Martha, came forward and revealed her side of the story to the Daily Mail. The woman, who spoke to the publication on the condition of anonymity, claimed that she was misunderstood all along. She also stated that she was the victim in the situation and not Donny.

The alleged stalker reportedly told the Daily Mail following the release of the show that the show's lead actor, Richard Gadd is "obsessed" with her.

"He's using Baby Reindeer to stalk me now. I'm the victim. He's written a bl**dy show about me," the alleged stalker said.

Richard Gadd plays the role of Donny, an aspiring comedian and bartender who is being stalked by Martha, played by Jessica Gunning. Gadd has claimed that the show is inspired by real-life events but never identified his alleged stalker. He also claimed that he had "disguised" the character so well that no one will be able to identify them.

Disclaimer: The following article comprises spoilers. It also has mentions of stalking and s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

What did the alleged original stalker of Netflix's Baby Reindeer have to say about the series?

After the release of Netflix's Baby Reindeer, the alleged stalker, spoke to the Daily Mail on the condition of anonymity. During the conversation with the publication, she said that she was the actual victim in the scenario, contrary to what was shown in the series, where Gadd was portrayed as the victim.

The woman also dismissed claims of being a stalker and blamed Gadd for making a show about her. Noting that he had the "main character syndrome," the woman said that Gadd "should leave me alone."

"Richard Gadd has got 'main character syndrome'. He always thinks he's at the centre of things. I'm not writing shows about him or promoting them in the media, am I? If he wanted me to be properly anonymous, he could have done so. Gadd should leave me alone," the alleged stalker said.

The anonymous woman also claimed that she planned on taking legal action against Gadd and is considering suing Netflix for defamation as well.

Deadline reported that while the woman wanted to stay anonymous, some internet sleuths found her real identity. She claimed that she was getting death threats from Gadd's fans.

What is Netflix's Baby Reindeer about?

Baby Reindeer is the latest addition to Netflix's list of hits for this quarter. The seven-part limited series premiered on the platform on April 11, 2024. Soon after its release, the show became immensely popular and was one of the top ten shows worldwide.

The show stars Richard Gadd as Donny Dunn, a fictionalized version of himself, who is being stalked by a woman named Martha Scott, played by Jennifer Gunning. The series is an adaptation of Gadd's autobiographical one-man show.

Both the play and the series chronicle Gadd's life as a struggling comedian. It also sheds light on his experiences with stalking and s*xual assault while he was in his 20s.

More specifically, the series focuses on his chance encounter with a woman named Martha and how that led to years of harassment, stalking, and mental distress.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"When a struggling comedian shows an act of kindness to a vulnerable woman, it sparks a suffocating obsession which threatens to wreck both their lives."

How did Gadd want the audiences to perceive Baby Reindeer?

Since the release of Baby Reindeer on Netflix, Richard Gadd's fans have been trying to uncover the identity of the real Martha, who stalked the actor. However, according to RadioTimes, Richard Gadd maintained a slightly different stance than the viewers.

He spoke about his experience of being stalked and said that he saw his stalker as a person who was "unwell and needed help."

"When I was getting stalked... I saw someone who was unwell, needed help, was quite vulnerable. Stalking is a mental illness and it comes from a sort of fantasy addiction of some kind, this idea that this person is the answer to all your problems, so you'll hear only what you want to hear, disregard the rest," Gadd said.

His comment implied that he was more inclined towards rehabilitating such people rather than antagonizing them through his show. He and Jennifer Gunning had told fans not to try and identify the real people in the show.

All seven episodes of Baby Reindeer are available for viewing on Netflix.