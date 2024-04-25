Why do fans think Fiona Harvey is the real Martha? Netflix's Baby Reindeer stalker theory explained

The new dark comedy miniseries, Baby Reindeer dropped on Netflix on April 11, 2024, and has gained widespread acclaim from critics and viewers alike. Based on a true story, it follows a rising comedian who is being stalked by a woman he meets at a bar.

Richard Gadd, the creator and star of the show, declined to provide the real identity of Martha, the stalker. In an interview with GQ published in April, he stated that the character of Martha had undergone several creative dramatizations in order to protect the identity of the real stalker. He said—

"We’ve gone to such great lengths to disguise her to the point that I don’t think she would recognise herself. What’s been borrowed is an emotional truth, not a fact-by-fact profile of someone."

However, after some investigating, fans now believe that they have found who the real Martha is. According to theories circulating online, the real woman who stalked comedian Richard Gadd is named Fiona Harvey.

This article will explore why fans think Fiona Harvey is the inspiration behind the character of Martha from Baby Reindeer.

Fiona Harvey's tweets to Richard Gadd, possible link explored

Jessica Gunning as Martha in 'Baby Reindeer' (via Netflix)

After Baby Reindeer premiered on Netflix, fans began to speculate about the real identity of Martha, the woman who allegedly stalked Richard Gadd. The comedian, who plays Donny in the show, revealed that the story was based on true events that happened to him a few years ago.

He was allegedly sent around 41,071 emails, 350 hours of voicemails, 744 tweets, 46 Facebook messages, 106 pages of letters, and strange gifts, including a reindeer toy, sleeping pills, a woolly hat, and boxer shorts for almost four years.

Expand Tweet

Gadd first recounted the story in his one-man comedy show of the same name at the Edinburgh Fringe, which became successful enough to land him a Netflix series. However, his newfound fame was accompanied by the curiosity of fans regarding the identity of the real Martha.

While it is not certain that Fiona Harvey is Richard Gadd's stalker, there are convincing clues that put forth a compelling case against her. While much is not known about her personal life, a series of old tweets from an account with her name has resurfaced online.

As shared by different users on X, an account by the username of @FionaHarvey2014 made a series of tweets in 2014 aimed at Gadd. One of the tweets read—

"@MrRichardGadd my curtains need hung badly."

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweets (via X)

This line was referenced in one of the episodes of Baby Reindeer, which has led fans to believe that Fiona Harvey is the real Martha. She also admits to sending Gadd emails and asks about them in her tweets. Additionally, netizens believe that the Camden pub where Donny works as a bartender in the show is based on the Hawley Arms pub.

Fiona Harvey's mention of Hawley in her tweets has further fueled the theory that she is indeed the stalker. On June 12, 2014, she wrote—

"@MrRichardGadd your tweets cheer me up. ive not been able to get into hawley past three saturdays. your timeline is good!"

Besides her tweets, fans have also discovered an old article mentioning a restraining order against Fiona. While the source and timeline of the article are unknown, it mentions Fiona being charged with a restraining order by her former employer called Laura.

Expand Tweet

Richard Gadd has not confirmed whether Fiona Harvey is the real Martha who stalked him years ago.

Richard Gadd reacts to the fan speculations

Richard Gadd as Donny (via Netflix)

While comedian Richard Gadd had no qualms exploring his deepest and darkest traumas on Baby Reindeer, the actor has remained tight-lipped about the real identity of his stalker.

After theories about Fiona Harvey started making the rounds on social media sites such as TikTok and X, Gadd took to Instagram on April 22 to request fans to stop with the speculations. While he did not mention Fiona, he did mention Sean Foley who had allegedly been receiving defamatory abuse and threats online. Foley was wrongly speculated to be the man who physically abused Gadd, as depicted in the show.

Expand Tweet

Gadd wrote in his now-expired Instagram story—

"Hi Everyone, People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation. Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be. That’s not the point of our show. Lots of love, Richard x X."

Richard Gadd via an Instagram story (@mrrichardgadd)

Meanwhile, Fiona Harvey's account has seemingly been inactive for a while.

Starring Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning, all seven episodes of Baby Reindeer are currently available to stream on Netflix.