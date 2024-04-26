Fact Check: Is the GHB drug from Baby Reindeer real? Explained

With the release of the gripping drama Baby Reindeer on Netflix on April 11, 2024, audiences around the globe were introduced to a tale that straddles the line between harrowing reality and captivating television.

As people watched the story of Richard Gadd's troubling times with a stalker in the show, the plot brought up many topics and details, making viewers question which parts were true. One of the important things talked about in the show is GHB, a drug that has a huge role to play in the story.

GHB from Baby Reindeer is a real substance

Baby Reindeer Netflix show (Image via Clerkenwell Films)

In episode 4 of the Baby Reindeer series, the character Darrien administers GHB to Donny. GHB, short for Gamma-Hydroxybutyric acid, is a drug recognized for both its legal and illegal applications.

Indeed, the GHB mentioned in Baby Reindeer is a real substance. It acts as a central nervous system depressant, is used medically for conditions such as narcolepsy, and is known for its potential for abuse.

When taken in large amounts, GHB can make a person very sleepy, less aware, and can make them forget what happened, which has led to it being used in crimes where the victim is unable to defend themselves or remember the assault later.

Baby Reindeer synopsis, cast, and more

Baby Reindeer shares the real-life story of Richard Gadd, who both wrote and stars in the series. It's about Donny Dunn, a comedian who's having a hard time in life, and what happens when he's friendly with Martha, a customer at the bar where he works.

This small act leads Martha to obsessively stalk Donny, flooding him with more than 40,000 emails and countless voice messages. Martha's extreme behavior ends up forcing Donny to face his own hidden problems and fears.

The show depicts the dangers of Stalking with a Story About GHB (Image via Clerkenwell Films)

The series presents a nuanced take on the stalker narrative, focusing on the complex realities of its characters rather than falling into clear-cut villain versus victim roles.

Richard Gadd seeks to portray the characters, especially Jessica Gunning's Martha, with depth and empathy. With support from actors like Nava Mau and Tom Goodman-Hill, this show aims to offer an emotionally charged journey, highlighting the messy and difficult lives of its all-too-human characters.

While the narrative dives into various aspects of Gadd’s life, including the complexities of his personal and professional world, it meticulously avoids sensationalizing the trauma.

The Netflix series skillfully mixes real life and make-believe, creating a complex picture of what people go through. It’s like holding up a mirror to the way we connect with each other, showing a wide range of feelings and real-world problems.

The way the show talks about GHB is an important part of this bigger picture. It blends the harsh truths of real-life challenges with the engaging way stories are told in dramas, encouraging viewers to see the blend of truth and fiction.