"This story belongs to the world"— Nava Mau reacts to Netflix hit series Baby Reindeer viewer response 

Nava Mau, the 31-year-old actress making waves for her portrayal of American therapist Teri in the hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer, reacted to the positive viewer response to the show.

Mau plays a trans woman that Richard Gadd’s character Donny meets on a dating site. She took to Instagram on April 19, 2024, after witnessing the “overwhelming” positive response to the show that dropped on Netflix on April 11.

In the post, Mau shared she feels proud of portraying the character Teri, who belonged to her for a while. She then poignantly noted the story now belongs to the world and it was “beautiful” to witness how well it was received.

The caption read—

“I hope that every single person who worked on this feels as proud as I am. I’m so lucky that Teri belonged to me for just a little while. Now, this story belongs to the world, and it’s beautiful to see what you all are doing with it.”

Nava Mau sees herself in every single character in Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer is a seven-part series that follows the real story of Richard Gadd, who plays Donny, a comedian relentlessly stalked by a woman named Martha, portrayed by Jessica Gunning. The stalking ordeal begins after Donny offers Martha a free drink at the bar he works at. The show is adapted from the acclaimed play by the lead actor Richard Gadd.

Nava Mau portrays Teri, the person Donny starts dating amid his stalker issues. The show has made its way atop the streamer's most-watched chart and has captivated fans across the globe.

In the wake of Baby Reindeer's success, Nava Mau took to Instagram and penned a beautiful note expressing her gratitude for the positive response. Mau also shared a brief insight into her role in Baby Reindeer, revealing she saw herself in every single character, including Teri. She praised Gadd’s writing which enables one to embrace flawed people. She wrote—

“Baby Reindeer has been out for one week, and the response has been overwhelming. Like whoa. When I first read the script a couple of years ago, I saw myself in Teri. I also saw myself in every single character. Richard’s writing invites us to embrace honesty—true, ground-shaking, walls-crumbling honesty. And the truth is that we’re all human after all.”

Nava Mau, best known for her portrayal as Ana in the 2021 HBO series Generation, is an actor, filmmaker, and director, who has produced short films Sam’s Town, Lovebites, and Walking Hour.

Speaking about her career Mau told Elle in 2021—

“I do really like working in a variety of capacities. I would say that my favorites are directing and acting, obviously. Writing is the bane of my existence. It sends me into a crisis and a mental health spiral every time.”

Meanwhile, the Guardian reported following Baby Reindeer’s global success, online sleuths have been wildly speculating about the real-life identity of Richard Gadd’s stalker, going so far as to dredge up online accounts purportedly belonging to the stalker. The incident prompted Gadd to condemn the amateur sleuthing, imploring fans to cease the speculation.

According to USA Today, in an Instagram story on April 22, Gadd wrote—

“People I love, have worked with, and admire ... are unfairly getting caught up in speculation. Please don’t speculate on who any of the real-life people could be. That’s not the point of our show.”

The show is currently available to stream on Netflix.