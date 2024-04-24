7 best films like Hulu's The Greatest Hits

Hulu's The Greatest Hits, released earlier this month, has received a lot of attention from movie lovers. Many believe this is hardly surprising, as it combines two well-loved concepts in films, namely time travel and romance. Lucy Boynton plays Harriet, who is mourning the loss of her boyfriend. However, she is surprised to learn that she can somehow travel back in time whenever she hears certain songs.

Although she decides to go back and save her boyfriend's life, it is easier said than done. Things get further complicated when she meets an interesting man in her bereavement group for people dealing with the loss of loved ones. Emotional and heartfelt, The Greatest Hits takes a hard look at dealing with loss and learning to move on. The captivating music also helps elevate the storytelling.

Like The Greatest Hits, there are other romantic movies that have played around with the concept of time travel or used music to amplify emotions and relay messages that are worth watching.

If Only, Clouds, and five other films that are as moving and heart-warming as The Greatest Hits

1) Somewhere in Time (1980)

Somewhere in Time is an adaptation of Richard Matheson's novel (Image via Universal Pictures)

In this Jeannot Szwarc film, Christopher Reeve plays the role of Richard Collier. He feels an unexplainable connection with a young woman in a photograph he comes across at the Grand Hotel. Like Harriet in The Greatest Hits, Richard travels back in time to find her. She is an actress named Elise.

He ends up falling in love with her, but her manager will do everything in his power to keep them apart. The palpable chemistry between Reeve and Jane Seymour really sells the act of lovers who are fated to be together.

2) If Only (2004)

If Only stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Paul Nicholls (Image via Sony Pictures)

In The Greatest Hits, Harriet wants nothing more than to save the life of her boyfriend. In a similar fashion, Ian, played by Paul Nicholls, gets a chance to relive the day his girlfriend Samantha, portrayed by Jennifer Love Hewitt, met a deadly accident. He is certain that he can change the future and uses the opportunity to show Samantha how much she means to him.

Directed by Gil Junger, this heartfelt movie is a reminder that we shouldn't take our loved ones for granted, as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

3) Once (2007)

The music in The Greatest Hits is not just an afterthought. It plays a crucial role in storytelling, very much like in this John Carney movie. The story of Once revolves around two aspiring musicians played by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová.

Having met by pure chance, they feel the spark after spending some time together. However, they are afraid to take the leap and let their music do the talking instead. Despite the lack of extravagant confessions and clichéd endings, the film still captures the thrill of a budding romance that may or may not blossom into something long-term.

4) Will You Be There? (2016)

This movie is based on Guillaume Musso's French novel (Image via Netflix)

Harriet travels back in time in The Greatest Hits with the help of songs. In this South Korean movie, Soo-hyeon, played by Kim Yoon-seok, uses mysterious pills to transport himself back to a time when the love of his life, Yeon-ah, was still alive. He ends up meeting his younger self and makes a plan to save Yeon-ah.

Korean filmmakers are known for their empathetic storytelling, and this film by Hong Ji-young is no different. Like Harriet in The Greatest Hits, Soo-hyeon also has to make many complicated decisions that would not only impact him but also those around him.

5) Forever My Girl (2018)

Just like The Greatest Hits, this Bethany Ashton Wolf film uses music to push the narrative in exciting directions. At the center is country music star Liam, portrayed by Alex Roe, who makes it big. When he returns home after eight long years, he comes face-to-face with Josie, played by Jessica Rothe, whom he had left at the altar.

This country-music-fueled film is perfect for viewers who are drawn to second-chance romances with a dash of humor.

6) Yesterday (2019)

This film is perfect for fans of The Beatles (Image via Universal Pictures)

Directed by Danny Boyle, Yesterday also puts a focus on classic songs like The Greatest Hits. The only difference is that the music in this film is dominated by The Beatles. Himesh Patel plays Jack Malik, a struggling musician who is the only person in the world who remembers the music of the legendary band. After he starts performing their iconic songs, his life changes dramatically.

Charming and fun, Yesterday is perfect for anyone in the mood for a feel-good romance with soulful music that viewers won't be able to get out of their heads.

7) Clouds (2020)

Clouds, directed by Justin Baldoni, is based on a memoir by Laura Sobiech (Image via Disney+)

In The Greatest Hits, Harriet uses music to save the life of the person she loves. In Clouds, protagonist Zach Sobiech, played by Fin Argus, finds meaning in his own life with the help of music. Suffering from osteosarcoma, Sobiech knows that his days are numbered, but he wants to make the most of the time he has left by pursuing his one true passion - music.

This beautiful story about a young man carving a place for himself despite the obstacles in his way is an inspiring, sentimental watch that will leave viewers in happy tears.

Readers looking for worthy titles to watch after The Greatest Hits should consider these heartfelt films that have a similar vibe.