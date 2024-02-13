6 romantic thrillers that are emotional and engaging

Romantic thrillers are great for cinephiles looking for unconventional movies that pack a punch. Generally, romantic movies tend to focus mostly on the developing relationship between the main couple. Understandably, shocking twists and revelations are few to none. However, it must be noted that there are romantic movies that go beyond the cliché to offer viewers something fresh and different.

What's most interesting about romantic thrillers is that no set formula binds the creative team. Filmmakers can push the envelope while creating engaging narratives that toe the line between romance and suspense. Also, unlike most rom-coms, happy endings are not generally guaranteed in romantic thrillers.

As a result of the rising popularity of unconventional romantic movies, plenty of romantic thrillers have been released over the years. However, do keep in mind that not all of them provide the same quality experience. Some fare better than others in terms of originality of concept and skilled execution.

Allied, Happily, and four other romantic thrillers that offer more than the joy and excitement of falling in love

1) To Catch a Thief (1955)

When Alfred Hitchcock is behind the camera, viewers can rest assured that it is going to be a movie worth watching. To Catch a Thief features two of the brightest stars of old Hollywood, namely Cary Grant and Grace Kelly.

Grant plays John, a retired cat burglar who is under suspicion for a series of robberies on the French Riviera. He hopes to catch the new burglar in the act to clear his name. To do so, he befriends a wealthy widow and her daughter Frances, portrayed by Kelly, who are likely to be the next targets.

The plot is tight and sprinkled with just the right doses of suspense and humor that keep it entertaining. Grant and Kelly have great chemistry, and their witty banter will keep viewers glued to this vintage romantic thriller.

2) Duplicity (2009)

Directed by Tony Gilroy, this romantic thriller will particularly appeal to cinephiles with a fondness for espionage movies. When Ray, an MI6 agent portrayed by Clive Owen, meets Claire, played by Julia Roberts, for the first time, sparks fly. But he doesn't realize that she is a CIA agent who ends up stealing classified information from him.

When they meet years later, they can't hide the attraction they feel for one another. They make a plan to leave their government jobs and come up with an elaborate con that would require them to make the most of their acquired skills. Smart and witty, the movie will keep viewers on the hook with its unpredictable narrative.

3) Allied (2016)

In this romantic thriller, Brad Pitt plays the lead character, Max Vatan, a Canadian intelligence officer who meets Marianne Beauséjour, a French Resistance fighter played by Marion Cotillard, during a mission. While posing as a married couple, the two of them fall for each other and eventually settle down.

However, their blissful family life comes to a roadblock when Max is informed that Marion is suspected of being a German spy. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, this romantic thriller explores the undercurrents of espionage, political intrigue, and more. It is also interesting to see Pitt as Max, who is having a hard time coming to terms with his wife's apparent betrayal.

4) My Cousin Rachel (2017)

Based on Daphne du Maurier's novel, this movie stars Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin, among others. Directed by Roger Michell, it focuses on a young man named Philip, played by Claflin. He is very fond of his amicable older cousin, who adopted him at a young age. Upon his cousin's death, Philip is suspicious of his widow, portrayed by Weisz.

The biggest draw of this romantic thriller has to be Weisz's enthralling performance. She brings depth and mystery to her character, which makes her hard to read and keeps the viewer guessing.

5) Adrift (2018)

This is the second romantic thriller starring Sam Claflin on this list. He plays Richard Sharp, a British sailor who meets Tami Oldham, portrayed by Shailene Woodley, in Tahiti. They instantly hit it off and eventually get engaged. However, their relationship is put to the test when they have to brave a hurricane and find their way to Hawaii in a damaged boat.

Based on a true story, the narrative shines in terms of representing the strength of the human will. Woodley does a great job of portraying the way her character finds a way to keep going despite moments of self-doubt and despair. Emotional and engaging, this movie, directed by Baltasar Kormákur, will keep viewers invested from start to finish.

6) Happily (2021)

BenDavid Grabinski's directorial debut, this romantic thriller stars Joel McHale and Kerry Bishé as a happy couple who rarely fight. Their friends are jealous of their relationship but it doesn't bother them too much. But when a mysterious stranger turns up at their home and tells them that they have a defect, things get rather complicated.

The narrative does a great job of showcasing modern relationships. The unpredictable storyline and dark humor will appeal to viewers who like imaginative storytelling.

Viewers looking for a break from soppy romantic titles should check out these romantic thrillers that add a pinch of mystery to keep things interesting.

