Monsieur Spade complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

After his captivating portrayal of Andy Ronson in A Murder at the End of the World, Clive Owen makes a triumphant return to the screen as Monsieur Spade, taking on the role of the legendary detective. The series is co-created by Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit, Logan) and Tom Fontana (Homicide: Life on the Street, Oz) and is co-produced by AMC and Canal+.

The series follows detective Sam Spade, a widely acclaimed character from Dashiell Hammett’s 1930 detective fiction novel The Maltese Falcon. However, as noticed in the series, the new show introduces an entirely different cast of characters, diverging from the original five-part novel, and is set in Bozouls, France, in the year 1963. Follow along with this article to learn more.

How many episodes are there in Monsieur Spade

Monsieur Spade will be a limited series slated for a six-episode run from January 14 to February 18, 2024. The whole series will be directed by Scott Frank, who will also join hands with his fellow co-creator, Tom Fontana, in penning the screenplay.

Each episode is scheduled to be released every Sunday on AMC+ at 9 pm ET and will have a runtime of 60 to 70 minutes. The complete release schedule for Monsieur Spade is listed below:

Episodes Date Episode 1 January 14, 2024 Episode 2 January 21, 2024 Episode 3 January 28, 2024 Episode 4 February 4, 2024 Episode 5 February 11, 2024 Episode 6 February 18, 2024

All characters and their cast

Besides Clive Owen, who is starring as the main eponymous character, Sam Spade, Monsieur Spade sees a diverse cast of both English and French actors. Below is the list of all the cast members and their characters in the series:

Cara Bossom as Teresa

Denis Ménochet as Chief of Police Patrice Michaud

Louise Bourgoin as Marguerite Devereaux

Chiara Mastroianni as Gabrielle

Stanley Weber as Jean-Pierre Devereaux

Matthew Beard as George Fitzsimmons

Jonathan Zaccaï as Philippe Saint Andre

Rebecca Root as Cynthia Fitzsimmons

Where to watch Monsieur Spade

Monsieur Spade premiered on AMC+, subsequently airing on AMC network for audiences in the U.S. Viewers can enjoy the flexibility of streaming the series whenever they like on the OTT platform, with the added convenience of re-broadcasted episodes throughout the week on the pertinent cable TV network.

During the series debut, it was exclusively available on AMC+, and due to the platform’s services being limited to the U.S., fans internationally were left with no choice but to patiently await wide availability.

Surprisingly, a few days after the first episode’s release, the series was made available on several platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Sling TV. The series is also available on Acorn TV, Philo, Vudu, YouTube TV, and more.

About the show

Here’s how the logline by AMC Networks describes the plot of the series:

The year is 1963, and the legendary Detective Sam Spade (Clive Owen) is enjoying his retirement in the South of France. By contrast to his days as a private eye in San Francisco, Spade's life in Bozouls is peaceful and quiet.

It continues:

But the rumored return of his old adversary will change everything. Six beloved nuns have been brutally murdered at the local convent. As the town grieves, secrets emerge, and new leads are established. Spade learns that the murders are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Monsieur Spade as 2024 progresses.