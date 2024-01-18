Monsieur Spade Episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Monsieur Spade Episode 2 will be released on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 9 pm ET. With an enthralling debut in the neo-noir crime drama, Clive Owen brings a riveting performance as the eponymous detective that captivates the audience from start to finish.

As the logline describes Monsieur Spade, the series I set in 1963, where the renowned private detective, Spade, from San Francisco, enjoys his peaceful retirement in the heart of Bozouls, France. However, the peace he had sought for all this time fades away as an old adversary returns from the shadows.

Given the events that transpired in the previous episode, Monsieur Spade Episode 2 will see Spade diving headfirst into treacherous waters to unveil the buried secrets of Bozouls to a confrontation with individuals who want him dead. However, given the impression Spade has left on the audience, he won’t stop in his thrilling pursuit of the truth.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Monsieur Spade. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Monsieur Spade Episode 2 be released

As mentioned above, Monsieur Spade will be released on Sunday, January 21, 2024, in the U.S. at 9 pm ET. The complete list of release dates and times for the next episode with the respective timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 6 pm Central Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 9 pm Mountain Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 7 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 5 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 4 pm

Where to watch Monsieur Spade Episode 2

Monsieur Spade Episode 2 will air on AMC network and will also be available to stream on AMC+ for fans in the U.S. During its premiere, the series was only available to the audience within the U.S. due to the services of AMC+ were restricted to the country.

However, now fans can also catch Monsieur Spade Episode 2 and the latest episodes of the show on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, Acorn TV, and more.

A brief recap of Monsieur Spade Episode 1

Monsieur Spade Episode 1 kicked off with Sam Spade’s arrival in Bozuls, where he tried to hand Teresa to her father, Philippe Saint-Andre, on behalf of the child’s mother. Unfortunately, Philippe wasn’t at his house except for his mother, who refrained from claiming the child. Later, Spade headed to the local police station, where he met Patrice Michaud, the chief of police, who was also uncooperative.

After hitting the road, Spade’s car busted after crashing into a tree that was struck by lightning. Spade and Teresa stayed in the car till the next morning. The next day, Spade managed to hitch a ride from a woman named Gabriele. The two started living together after a few years had passed.

Spade promised to help Gabriele deal with a situation where Philippe was blackmailing her to tell the authorities that her ex-husband, Jacques, was a French Nazi collaborator. Gabriele was afraid if the news got out, it would make her life in the Bozuls a living hell. Spade enrolled Teresa at the town’s orphanage, ensuring she would be taken care of.

Eight years passed, during which Spade got married to Gabriele, only to face the tragedy of her eventual demise. After seeing a doctor, Spade discovered that he had the early stage of emphysema, and if he didn’t quit smoking, things would get worse for him. Later, he paid a visit to the orphanage to make his donation and to check on Terese.

Spade eventually learned that Teresa’s grandmother and his father had been showing concern towards her lately, which he deemed fishy. After returning home, he encountered a young man named George Simmons, who wanted to make a painting of his property, to which he showed no objection.

He also met Jean-Pierre, who offered him a deal to sell his share of the club that he owned with Margurite (Jean’s ex-wife), to which he refrained from saying anything. Later that night, Spade spotted Jean-Pierre in front of his house on his motorcycle.

However, the next day, he discovered that it was Philippe. Spade met Patrice at a cafe and learned that Philippe returned to the town. Later, he asked Helena to call his nephew, Henrim, who was in the military. Upon meeting him, Spade tasked him to check on all available files on Philippe.

At night, Spade received a call from Philippe, who abruptly hung up after a gunshot. Spade confided this to Patrice, but he still wasn’t helpful at all. Later, he met Margurite for dinner, which turned disastrous after Jean showed up and a fight between the two men broke out.

After returning home, Spade met Teresa running frantically towards him, who eventually revealed that a strange man forcibly entered the church and started beating the nuns with his stick. Entrusting Teresa's safety to Helena, Spade headed to the church and found all the nuns were dead.

What to expect from Monsieur Spade Episode 2

As seen in the end credits, Monsieur Spade Episode 2 will revolve around the boy whom the whole town is pursuing. As described in the logline of the show, all the murders in Bozouls are connected to this mysterious child, who is believed to possess great powers that are yet to be revealed.

Since everything is connected to this kid, Spade will also get his answers after getting to him first before the others. However, as witnessed in the Monsieur Spade Episode 2 preview, the path won’t be easy, as, besides Jean, there are many who will be getting in Spade’s way to stop him from getting to the truth.

Stay tuned for more news and updates for Monsieur Spade as 2024 progresses.