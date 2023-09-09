AMC drops first trailer for Monsieur Spade, Clive Owen stars as notorious detective

Monsieur Spade is a highly anticipated and brand new crime thriller series that is all set to make its debut in early 2024, exclusively on AMC and AMC+, as per Deadline. The exact release date for the show is yet to be disclosed by the AMC Network. Tom Fontana, Scott Frank, and Dashiell Hammett have served as writers for the upcoming show, while Scott Frank has directed it.

An official teaser trailer for Monsieur Spade, introducing actor Clive Owen as the lead character, Detective Sam Spade, was dropped by AMC on Friday, September 8, 2023. The character is portrayed as a notorious detective with a certain reputation that follows him everywhere.

Ever since the official tease was released, the audience has been quite eager to learn all about what the series has in store for them. So, without further delay, let's dive right in to find out more details about the upcoming AMC series, ahead of its premiere on the network.

The official Monsieur Spade teaser trailer gives viewers an intriguing background check for Detective Sam Spade

The teaser trailer for the upcoming series on AMC and AMC+ provides the audience with interesting clues regarding how the prime character of the show is built. By the looks of the new teaser, it seems like Detective Sam Spade, played by Clive Owen, has quite a reputation in society for his notoriously fierce personality and character traits.

In the trailer, a voice is heard addressing the detective and explaining the stories they have heard about him. The voice says that they have heard how extremely tough Sam Spade is. Thereafter, the trailer displays a series of events involving the primary character engaging in several violent acts, including hitting and punching different suspects.

However, as showcased in the trailer, the character seems to believe that the world has forgotten about how fierce he used to be and nobody cares about his set of skills anymore. Spade is currently 60 years of age and residing in the south of France as an expat.

A still from Monsieur Spade (Image Via AMC+/YouTube)

Right after that, the detective ends up getting engaged in a web of new and complex mysteries. By the end of the trailer, he is seen deciding to return to his profession and take on a new case. Thus, it's safe to say that viewers are in for a thrilling new crime action series.

Apart from Clive Owen as Sam Spade, the cast list for Monsieur Spade also includes Rebecca Root as Cynthia Fitzsimmons, Cara Bossom as Teresa, Oscar Lesage as Henri, Luke Tinson as Mendicant Monk and Inès Melab as Gazala, among others.

Don't forget to watch Monsieur Spade, which will arrive on AMC and AMC+ possibly in early 2024.