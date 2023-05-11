When do new episodes of Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 air on AMC? Release schedule explored

Fear the Walking Dead, the first Walking Dead spin-off in the vast and ever-growing universe, is all set to wrap up its tale with the eighth and final season, which will start releasing this week. Split into two parts, the new season of the popular series will end the story of the post-apocalyptic city and its residents with 12 episodes in its last run.

The first six-part half of Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on Sunday, May 14, 2023. It will be followed up by the next episode a week later, and so on. The ending of the show will coincide with the beginning of the new spin-off, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

The first half of Fear the Walking Dead will run till its mid-season finale on June 18, 2023 (and June 15, 2023, on AMC+).

AMC+ users will get to see the episodes much earlier than their AMC counterparts. This will also likely interest viewers in getting a premium connection to the service.

Fear the Walking Dead full release schedule

So far, the Walking Dead spin-off has only revealed details about the first part of the final season. The full schedule for the episodes is as follows:

1) Season 8 Episode 1, titled Remember What They Took From You (May 11, 2023, on AMC+, May 14, 2023, on AMC)

2) Season 8 Episode 2, Blue Jay (May 18, 2023, on AMC+, May 21, 2023, on AMC)

3) Season 8 Episode 3, Odessa (May 25, 2023, on AMC+, May 28, 2023, on AMC)

4) Season 8 Episode 4, King County (June 1, 2023, on AMC+, June 4, 2023, on AMC)

5) Season 8 Episode 5, More Time Than You Know (June 8, 2023, on AMC+, June 11, 2023, on AMC)

6) Season 8 Episode 6, All I See Is Red (June 15, 2023, on AMC+, June 18, 2023, on AMC)

Apart from the schedule, the plot descriptions of the first three episodes of Fear the Walking Dead has also been released by AMC.

The synopsis for the first episode, titled Remember What They Took From You, reads:

"After going undercover at PADRE, Morgan and Madison find themselves back at odds trying to do what’s best for Mo while struggling to accept their new lives under the watchful eye of PADRE."

The synopsis for the second episode, titled Blue Jay, reads:

"After fleeing PADRE, June’s safety and solitude are threatened by an unwelcome reunion with Dwight and Sherry and a desperate father’s search for his missing daughter."

The synopsis for the third episode, titled Odessa, reads:

"Mo’s hunt to prove PADRE’s true intentions has her in over her head as she’s drawn into the larger web of secrets and subterfuge of the adults who care for her."

Details about the second half of the 12-episode season are yet to be disclosed. AMC will perhaps release those after the premiere of the first half of the season.

Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Jenna Elfman, and Ruben Blades, among others.

All the previous episodes of Fear the Walking Dead are available for streaming on AMC+.

