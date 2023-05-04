The eighth and final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is set to premiere on May 14, 2023. The season consists of 12 episodes and will be split into two six-episode parts, with the second half debuting later in 2023. Fear the Walking Dead is embarking on a new journey in its latest season, with a change in filming location from Texas to Savannah, Georgia.

The move is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the show and open new, thrilling storylines. The upcoming season will have a strong emphasis on water, with casting calls seeking actors comfortable with heights, water, and high-speed boats. The final season began filming in Savannah, Georgia, in August 2022 and concluded in March 2023.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 was shot in Savannah, Georgia

The official description from the season 8 trailer on YouTube reads:

"Fear The Walking Dead debuts the final season trailer! To reignite everyone's belief in a better world, Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison (Kim Dickens) set out to rescue a now eight-year-old Mo from PADRE."

The previous season of Fear the Walking Dead saw the characters facing a desolate, radioactive terrain following a nuclear bomb detonation by cult leader Teddy Maddox (played by John Glover). The explosion caused the characters to disperse and seek shelter in different locations, leading to a struggle for survival and internal conflicts with Victor Strand (played by Colman Domingo).

The season saw several fatalities, including the departure of Alicia (played by Alycia Debnam-Carey). In a surprising turn of events, Madison (played by Kim Dickens) returned to the series after a hiatus. The season concluded with the survivors leaving in search of a new haven to call their own.

In the past, the show has been filmed in California and Mexico, with season 2 shot partly in Baja California and season 4 in various Californian locations such as Long Beach, San Diego, and Los Angeles. However, the show has never been filmed in Savannah, Georgia, until now. Showrunners have hinted that this relocation will inject new life into the series and enable them to explore uncharted territory.

The move from Texas to Georgia is a significant shift for the show, which has previously moved around to different locations, including Vancouver, Los Angeles, and finally, Austin. On the other hand, The Walking Dead has remained in the same general area of Georgia, Virginia, and the surrounding region for 11 seasons, establishing a large studio in the area.

Financial incentives may have influenced the decision to film in Savannah, as the area offers more affordable filming options. With a home base in Atlanta, Georgia, and The Walking Dead wrapping up production in March, moving Fear the Walking Dead closer to the Senoia studios will be easier and more cost-effective. Despite the logistical challenges, the cast is excited to adapt to a new environment.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead starts airing its final season on May 14, 2023, with new episodes being released every week. The twelve-episode season will be split into two six-episode parts, with the second half debuting later in 2023.

