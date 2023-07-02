Dark Winds Season 2 on AMC: Everything we know so far

The eagerly awaited second season of Dark Winds will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, July 30, 2023, bringing with it a new tide of suspense and intrigue. Created by Graham Roland, known for his work on the popular Jack Ryan series, the show is based on Tony Hillerman's acclaimed Leaphorn & Chee novel series.

Set in the 1970s in a remote town within the Navajo Nation, the show delves into a series of enigmatic and violent crimes, including murders and robberies. Zahn McClarnon, recognized for his role in Longmire, takes on the character of Joe Leaphorn, while Kiowa Gordon, known from The Twilight Saga: New Moon, portrays Jim Chee.

Together, they portray tribal police officers investigating these perplexing cases, as they venture beyond the physical and into the realm of the surreal, questioning their own beliefs and rediscovering themselves along the way.

Dark Winds Season 2 trailer hints at the thrilling developments awaiting viewers in the upcoming season

Dark Winds Season 2 will consist of six episodes, each spanning approximately 40 to 50 minutes. Episodes will be released weekly, every Sunday, with the final episode expected to air on September 3, 2023.

AMC unveiled a teaser trailer for season 2 on May 13, 2023. Although it's a brief 45-second clip, the teaser hints at the thrilling developments awaiting viewers in the upcoming season. The trailer sets a darker and more ominous tone compared to the first season.

A voiceover addresses Leaphorn, suggesting that the suspense quotient has been heightened this season. The teaser shows a series of attacks on Leaphorn and his colleagues, demonstrating the twisted and violent game threatening the entire town.

The full-length trailer for season 2 was released on June 15, 2023. This trailer provides a glimpse into the series of murders and attacks, hinting at a sinister force at work.

Dark Winds Season 2 cast and character details

Dark Winds season 2 is expected to bring back many significant characters, including the dynamic duo of Leaphorn and Chee. The two join forces to investigate a chain of unrelated crimes.

Jessica Matten reprises her role as Bernadette Manuelito, a sharp Navajo tribal police sergeant who works closely with Leaphorn.

Deanna Allison returns as Emma, Leaphorn's wife and a nurse, while Rainn Wilson portrays Devoted Dan/Dan DeMarco, a corrupt missionary and used-car salesman who manipulates his faith to recruit followers.

Expect to see the return of other important characters from the first season as well. Elva Guerra will likely reprise her role as Sally Growing Thunder, a pregnant teenager under the care of the Leaphorns.

The second season of Dark Winds will also introduce new faces to the cast. In January 2023, it was announced that Nicholas Logan from Dopesick and Jeri Ryan from Star Trek would be joining the second season.

Ryan will portray Rosemary Vines, a femme fatale leaving a trail of bodies in her wake, while Logan takes on the role of Colton Wolf, an assassin.

Dark Winds Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, July 30, 2023, on AMC and AMC+.

