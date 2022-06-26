What time will Dark Winds Season 1 Episode 3 air on AMC and AMC+? Release date, plot, and more

New AMC series Dark Winds is all set to return with its third episode on Sunday, June 26, 2022, featuring yet another intriguing case for Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon). The show has already garnered critical acclaim in its debut week which has resulted in its early renewal.

Titled K'e, the upcoming episode will air on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 9.00 PM EST on AMC and AMC+. As per the synopsis, the episode will deal with the disappearance of a Mormon family. Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) will play an important part in the investigation that is riddled with many inherent complexities. An exclusive clip from AMC delved deeper into the details of the upcoming episode.

Dark Winds Episode 3: The disappearance of a family may hinge on a painting

The third episode of Dark Winds will majorly deal with a valuable painting which could be the primary reason behind the Mormon family's disappearance. The clip shared by AMC indicated a robbery and a kidnapping to Screenrant who shared:

"[The clip] begins with Leaphorn and Chee in the middle of an as-yet fruitless investigation. They are soon interrupted with good reason by fellow tribal police officer Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten, Burden of Truth), who has pertinent information on the missing Mormon family. Beyond their identities, a receipt for a painting was uncovered in their vehicle, suggesting a potential kidnapping and robbery took place."

The description aptly paints a picture of what viewers can expect from the upcoming episode. It is also interesting to note that there will be a side plot related to Leaphorn's niece's Kinaaldá.

The official synopsis for the third episode, as released by AMC, reads:

"Leaphorn's niece celebrates her Kinaaldá as Leaphorn retrieves the bodies of the murder victims; Manuelito and Chee investigate the whereabouts of the missing Mormon family."

The upcoming episode of Dark Winds is directed by Sanford Bookstaver with a script from Razelle Benally and Maya Rose Dittloff.

What is Dark Winds about?

The latest AMC show, Dark Winds, is based on the popular Leaphorn & Chee comics by Tony Hillerman. It follows Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police and new Deputy Jim Chee in their quest to solve crimes in the remote outpost of the Navajo Nation. The show has been highly praised due to its brilliant depiction of the Native community in the 70s.

The series was created by Graham Roland, and executively produced by Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin. The cast of the show also includes Deanna Allison, Rainn Wilson, Elva Guerra, and Noah Emmerich.

While it premiered on June 12, 2022, and some may say that it is soon to decide whether it will maintain its quality throughout, the fact that it has already received a green light for a second season shows just how enthusiastic the public response was.

The upcoming episode will premiere on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on the AMC channel. You can also catch the episode online on AMC+.

