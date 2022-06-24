Dark Winds renewed for a second season by AMC

AMC's new psychological thriller Dark Winds has received immensely positive reviews from critics for its sharp writing, atmospheric setting and brilliant direction. So far, two episodes of the show have aired, with four more set to release in the coming weeks.

The good news for fans is that the show has already been renewed for a second season. Read further ahead to find out more details about Dark Winds season 2.

Season 2 of Dark Winds will premiere on AMC in 2023.

Dark Winds will return to AMC and AMC+ in 2023 for a second season. Like season 1, the second instalment will also consist of six episodes. Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement:

''This once-in-a-lifetime creative team and cast have delivered something truly special with Dark Winds.''

He further stated:

''Overwhelming gratitude to our entire production team and a special thanks to executive producers Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre and of course Zahn McClarnon, who also leads the cast and brings humanity, authority and the wisdom of richly lived experiences to everything he does.''

Based on the late acclaimed mystery novelist Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chea series, the show centers around two police officers who try to unveil the mystery behind a shocking double murder and, in the process, are forced to deal with their inner demons. The official synopsis of the show states:

''Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, the year is 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley. Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past.''

The description further reads:

''He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee. Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.''

The series has received widespread critical acclaim for its tight storyline and representation of Native American culture. With just two episodes aired so far, it's difficult to predict the storyline for the second season. But fans can certainly expect a top-notch slowburn thriller.

Dark Winds cast

Dark Winds features Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in the roles of Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, respectively.

McClarnon has been a part of a number of shows over the years, including Fargo, Reservation Dogs, Westworld, and many more. His film credits include Robin Pront's action flick, The Silencing, Doctor Sleep, and many more.

Actor Kiowa Gordon has also featured in numerous shows and films over the years. He's best known for his work as Embry Call in the iconic romantic-fantasy story Twilight Saga. He's also played pivotal roles in The Red Road, Through Black Spruce, and many more.

The series also stars Jessica Matten, Rainn Wilson and Deanna Allison, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles. The project is helmed by Graham Roland, who previously worked on Prison Break and Lost.

