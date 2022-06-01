What time will This is Going to Hurt air on AMC+? Release date, trailer and more explored

This is Going to Hurt, the highly absorbing TV series adaptation of the Sunday Times bestseller memoir titled 'This is Going to Hurt', is all set to premiere this June 2 (Thursday), 2022, exclusively on AMC +.

Although the airing time has not been declared yet, most shows of AMC + are usually dropped at 9.00 PM. ET. The AMC and BBC have reportedly co-produced the series.

The book's author and famous comedian, who is also a former doctor, Adam Kay is the writer of the series and he also serves as one of the executive producers. Lucy Forbes and Tom Kingsley are the directors of the series.

Since the news of its premiere on AMC+ was announced, fans have been buzzing with excitement to witness how the series inspired by the critically acclaimed book will turn out. Without further ado, let's dive deep and find out all about This is Going to Hurt before it makes its arrival on AMC +.

Know all about This is Going to Hurt ahead of its release on AMC +

What is the release date and time of This is Going to Hurt?

This is Going to Hurt, the medical comedy drama series, is all ready to be released on June 2 (Thursday), 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform AMC +.

The release time has not been given yet, however most shows normally drops at 9 pm. ET on AMC +. Hence, the show's release can be expected around that time.

The synopsis of the AMC + comedy drama series writes:

"Based on the best-selling non-fiction memoir of the same name, the series follows junior doctor Adam Kay in his chaotic job in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. As well as managing the disorder and fatigue of hospital life, from unexpectedly assisting in bloody births to dealing with the unexpected deaths of patients, Adam must navigate his personal relationships, including with his parents who he has not come out to. All the while, the vicious cycle of working exacts a cumulative effect on his ability to handle it all."

By the looks of the synopsis, it looks like the show is going to be an emotional and hilarious roller coaster ride.

How's the official trailer for This is Going to Hurt looking?

Let's take a closer look at the trailer for the AMC + comedy drama series here.

Since the trailer for the series was launched by the BBC on January 22, 2022, it has already started to create a lot of positive buzz among viewers. By the looks of the trailer, it is quite evident that the show will certainly be an arresting journey full of colorful emotions and humor.

It will chronicle the story of a group of junior doctors and their intriguing experiences at NHS Hospital, as they are seen going through emotional upheavals. The series will take a humorous approach to the situation throughout the series, which reportedly has seven episodes in total.

It is safe to say that, the trailer provides the audience with a good glimpse of what is about to arrive on AMC +.

Who are the cast members of the series?

The ensemble cast list for the series includes notable actors, entailing Ben Whishaw as Adam Kay, Ambika Mod as Shruti Acharya, Ashley McGuire as Vicky Houghton, Alex Jennings as Nigel Lockhart, Rory Fleck Byrne as Harry Muir, Kadiff Kirwan as Julian, Michele Austin as Tracy and several other actors.

Don't forget to catch the comedy drama series, This is Going to Hurt, debuting this June 2, 2022, exclusively on AMC +.

