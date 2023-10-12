Joel McHale dismisses Chevy Chase‘s recent anti-Community comments

Chevy Chase was a polarizing figure both during his time in Community, Dan Harmon's critically acclaimed sitcom, and after it. He most recently spoke out against the show on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. Chase commented that the show was ultimately not funny enough for him and he left after four seasons for making racist comments on the set.

John McHale, another one of Community's stars was recently asked by PEOPLE to respond to Chase's comments, which have been a source of debate over the years.

"He stopped hurting my feelings in 2009," McHale said as he brushed away Chase's comments.

John McHale was responding to Chase's comments about how he found the show unsatisfying and how he felt bound while working with the same people every day on the sets of the show.

John McHale responds to Chevy Chase's comments about Community, says they weren't "sentenced to the show"

Community remains a beloved show to date and is still racking up good viewership in the streaming era. However, there seems to be some lingering tension between its original cast members, especially between Chevy Chase and the others.

During his appearance on the WTF podcast, Chevy Chase said that he didn't feel like the show was funny enough for him.

He added that he felt a "little bit constrained" and while everyone had their own bits that he believed were good, he noted that it wasn't "hard-hitting" enough" for him.

"I didn’t mind the character. I just felt that it was… I felt happier being alone. I just didn’t want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much," he added.

Addressing this criticism, McHale told PEOPLE:

"I mean, we weren’t sentenced to that show,...It was like, ‘All right, you could have left if you really wanted that.’ But yeah, you know Chevy. That’s Chevy being Chevy. I wrote about this in my book, but I was like, ‘Hey, the feeling’s mutual, bud'."

In the show, Chase played the role of Pierce Hawthorne, a millionaire who goes back to community college with younger classmates played by the rest of the cast, including McHale.

Community aired from for 110 episodes over six seasons, with its first five seasons airing on NBC from September 17, 2009, to April 17, 2014. The final season was initially canceled but found its home on Yahoo! Screen from March 17 to June 2, 2015.

Set in the fictitious town of Greendale, the series features the story of a College and its various colorful students. The series starred some big names like John McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, and Jim Rash.

Harmon and the rest of the cast will return soon for a film version of the show.