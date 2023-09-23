NBC's Found cast list and characters explored

NBC's new drama series, Found, will air on the channel on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The show follows the life of an enigmatic woman who works as a recovery specialist, dedicated towards finding various missing people across the country.

She and her highly efficient team of specialists have been quite successful in their mission, but there's a dark secret that she's been hiding from the rest of the world. This secret could potentially come back to haunt her.

Take a look at the official synopsis of the series, according to NBC:

''In a riveting new drama, brilliant recovery specialist Gabi Mosely and her team are dedicated to finding America’s missing and forgotten people. They’ll stop at nothing to solve these cases because for them, it’s personal – every member of the team has firsthand experience with a mysterious disappearance.''

The synopsis further states,

''But Gabi has a chilling secret of her own that could unravel everything... she’s got her childhood kidnapper locked up in the basement, helping her crack every case.''

Found features acclaimed actress Shanola Hampton in the lead role, with various others playing major supporting characters. Nkechi Okoro Carroll serves as the creator of the show, with DeMane Davis as the director.

NBC's Found cast list: Shanola Hampton and others to star in new thriller drama series

1) Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely

Shanola Hampton essays the lead role of protagonist Gabi Mosely in NBC's Found. Gabi is an enigmatic woman with a traumatic past that has, in some ways, continued to haunt her. She leads a highly efficient team of recovery specialists as they look to find missing people across the US.

Gabi is the heart and soul of the series and it's her journey that forms the core of the narrative. Hampton looks phenomenal in the trailer, portraying her character's charisma, authoritative demanor, and confidence with ease.

Viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the show. Her other notable acting credits include Through the Glass Darkly, Always Worthy, and many more.

2) Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir

Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar stars as Sir in the new NBC thriller series. Sir is a notorious kidnapper who abducts young girls. One of his earliest victims was Gabi, who now holds him captive in her basement.

His equation with Gabi is one of the defining aspects of the show and it'll be interesting to see how his character evolves. Gosselaar has previously been a part of Will Trent, Saved by the Bell, and Pitch, among many more.

3) Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey Quinn

Gabrielle Walsh plays the character of Lacey Quinn in Found. Lacey is a student who works at Gabi's company. The two share a lot in common and their relationship goes beyond work. Viewers might recognize Walsh from 9-1-1, The Hive, and many other TV shows and films.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the show also stars many others in supporting roles:

Kelli Williams as Margaret Reed

Brett Dalton as Mark Trent

Arlen Escarpeta as Zeke Wallace

Karan Oberoi as Dhan Rana

You can watch Found on NBC on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.