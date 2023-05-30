9-1-1 season 7: Tentative release date, what to expect, and everything we know so far

Even though 9-1-1 was axed by FOX in May 2023, ABC decided to bring it back on its network. This was announced the same month Season 6 of the show concluded.

The popular series showcases the lives of first responders from the city of Los Angeles which include paramedics, firefighters, dispatchers, and police officers.

The main cast of the show over the past six seasons included Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Connie Britton, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, Gavin McHugh, and John Harlan Kim.

9-1-1 season 7: What do we know so far?

Since the announcement of the upcoming season is fairly recent, not much is known about its plot or storyline.

Even though 9-1-1 was highly successful on FOX, the network decided to ax it in order to cut back on the cost of producing new shows. They instead proceeded to renew its spinoff titled, 9-1-1: Lone Star for a fifth season.

FOX released a statement that said:

"It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox. We wish them well after 9-1-1’s final Fox season concludes."

After the show was renewed at ABC, Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group said:

"Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 911 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC."

He continued:

"It’s a privilege to keep 911 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air."

Season 7 of 9-1-1 does not have a release date as of now. But it is speculated that the following actions will lead the show.

Peter Krause as Bobby Nash

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant Nash

Corinne Massiah as May Grant

Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant

Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley

Kenneth Choi as Howard “Chimney” Han

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley

Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson

Ryan Guzman as Eddie Díaz

Gavin McHugh as Christopher Díaz

9-1-1 synopsis

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear the show first aired on January 3, 2018.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads:

"Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with "9-1-1." The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders -- including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers -- who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations."

It further states:

"These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from real-life, high-pressure experiences of first responders who regularly face heart-stopping situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time."

Its lengthy list of executive producers includes Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, Juan Carlos Coto, Kristen Reidel, and Lyndsey Beaulieu.

