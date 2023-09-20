Will Trent season 2: Tentative release date, plot, cast, and everything to know about the sequel

The eagerly anticipated second season of Will Trent is scheduled to premiere tentatively in 2024 on ABC. With anticipation building for the next chapter of the captivating crime drama, viewers can expect another installment filled with suspense and intrigue.
The drama's second season, slated for a 2024 release, encountered delays caused by strikers disrupting the shooting schedule. Although faced with setbacks, the series perseveres, maintaining its captivating high-drama suspense that propelled its first season to success.
Unfurling the police procedural drama in Will Trent season 2: Past events and plot insights
Currently, there isn't an official trailer for Will Trent season 2. While specific plot details for the upcoming season remain undisclosed, it is anticipated that unresolved storylines, such as Angie's potential paralysis, will be addressed. Moreover, viewers can anticipate further character development and exploration of relationships involving Trent, Faith, and Amanda.
In the season 1 finale of Will Trent, titled A Bad Temper and a Hard Heart, the unraveling had already begun. The episode opens with the police at Trent's house, carefully examining the crime scene where Angie was kidnapped. As tensions rose, Trent stumbled upon Angie's tape recorder, which revealed a chilling truth about murder.
The episode witnessed several striking revelations as Trent and Amanda began to hasten the investigation to uncover the truth. While scrounging the old case files, they discovered that the culprit had kept Trent's mother captive until she lost her life after giving childbirth. The episode ended on a tense note, when Trent found out that the actual killer is James.
He entered James' house alone, determined to confront him and rescue Angie. James offered Trent a drink, but he declined and demanded to see Angie. James then led Trent to the basement, where Angie was lying unconscious. A tense brawl ensued between Trent and James, causing Trent to briefly contemplate ending his life. However, Angie regained consciousness and put an end to the violence.
Subsequently, Trent apprehended James only to discover that he has poisoned himself. Both James and Angie were then rushed to the hospital for treatment. This episode also shed light on Amanda's role in caring for Trent as an infant after James abandoned him.
Despite Amanda's unsuccessful attempt at gaining custody due to societal norms, the episode concluded with Trent forgiving her. Their heartfelt farewell exchange included Amanda gifting Lucy's necklace to him. The upcoming season 2 is speculated to explain the fate that lies ahead for the titular characters, Trent, Amanda, and James.
Viewers can find answers to their probable theories regarding the reasons behind James' actions and the possible future arc of Angie. These issues are guaranteed to keep fans gripped with mystery elements in the series.
Behind the crime-drama series: Cast and crew explored
The upcoming season 2 of Will Trent will feature similar faces including Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, and Erika Christensen as Angie Polaksi. Joining them are Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner. Jake McLaughlin as Micheal Ormewood, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Campano, LisaGay Hamilton as Evelyn Mitchell, and Cora Lu Tran as Nico.
The series was created by Liz Heldens and Daniel T. Thomsen. The upcoming season is speculated to be produced under the stewardship of Paul McGuigan, Oliver Obst, Karin Slaughter, and Ramon Rodriguez.
Will Trent season 2 is set to release in 2024 on the streaming platform, ABC.