Will Trent season 1 episode 12 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Will Trent is all set to return with episode 12 on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET, exclusively on the ABC TV Network. The upcoming episode is titled Nothing Changed Except for Everything. Karin Slaughter, Daniel T. Thomsen, and Liz Heldens are the creators of the show. Over the last few episodes, the series has become quite popular due to its intriguing plotlines and unique character arcs.

Without a shred of doubt, followers of the series have been eagerly waiting to see how the upcoming episode of the show's season 1 will unfold. They are especially excited after the previous episode, titled, Bill Black, saw some highly riveting sets of events. This included Will going undercover as a criminal, named Bill Black, who has a troubled past. The episode also displayed Angie attempting to end her romantic relationship with Will.

Will Trent season 1 episode 12 has been titled, Nothing Changed Except for Everything

The episode is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET and is titled Nothing Changed Except for Everything. The director and writer for episode 12 of season 1 of the ABC show have yet to be revealed. The official synopsis for season 1's episode 12 given by ABC, reads as follows:

"With Angie on leave, Will and Faith partner up with Ormewood to investigate a string of serial killer cases tied to Will and Angie's childhood and a chain of incidents, formerly investigated by Amanda and Evelyn, from the '80s."

The brief official synopsis for episode 12 provides the audience with clues about what is about to come their way in the new episode. The new episode will definitely be full of some pretty hard-hitting and shocking series of incidents. Viewers will witness Will and his partner Faith diving deep into a complex investigation involving a set of serial killer cases.

The new episode will also showcase how terrifying serial killer cases are connected to Angie and Will's childhood. In the upcoming episode, the audience will also see that this case is also associated with some incidents Evelyn and Amanda investigated in the 80s. Thus, viewers are in for an engaging new episode.

Take a closer look at the Will Trent season 1 cast list

The cast members for the series' season 1 include:

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski

Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Jennifer Morrison as Abigail Bentley Campano

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Campano

The ABC series was first released on January 3, 2023. As per the official description for the series, given by the Network:

''Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.''

Episode 12 of Will Trent season 1 will air on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET on ABC.

