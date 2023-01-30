ABC's Will Trent will air its fifth episode on the channel on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT. The series tells the story of a special agent working at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He is known to be an exceptionally skilled officer who has a special knack of solving murder cases.

The series premiered on January 3, 2023, and has since then garnered highly positive reviews from viewers and critics. It stars Ramón Rodríguez in the lead role, along with several others portraying important supporting roles.

Will Trent episode 5 on ABC: Will Trent set to solve the case of a local football star's murder

A 30-second promo for Will Trent episode 5 offers a glimpse of the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the latest episode. In the new episode, Will arrives at a crime scene and tells a police officer that he can bet that he'll ''solve the crime tonight'' and that it's ''easy money.''

Here's a short description of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''When the wife of a local football hero is shot in a robbery gone wrong, Will is determined to quickly solve the seemingly simple case; Angie and Ormewood investigate the murder of a local realtor.''

The previous episode, titled My Stupid Detective Brain, witnessed Will and his team investigating two cold-blooded murders. Meanwhile, Will also struck a bond with Faith after the two talked about some of their most personal secrets.

With a lot more interesting events set to unfold, fans can expect an entertaining episode as the season is almost halfway through. After the first 2-3 episodes established the setting and mood, the series has picked up pace, especially in the last episode.

More details about Will Trent cast, plot, and trailer

Will Trent centers around the titular character, who's known to be an extremely intelligent but idiosyncratic officer working for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

He's also had a tragic past that's heavily impacted the emotional and psychological facets of his personality. Check out the description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling books, the series follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. As a child, Trent was abandoned and was forced to endure a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system.''

The synopsis further states:

''Now that he is in a position to make a difference, Trent is determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. His personal motivation and background contribute to Will Trent having the highest clearance rate in the GBI.''

Ramón Rodríguez plays the lead role of Will Trent in the show. Rodriguez is the heart and soul of the show as he brilliantly captures the emotional core of his character and turns him into a deeply tragic but adorable hero who can solve the most puzzling crimes.

His other notable roles were in HBO's The Wire, Charlie's Angels reboot, and many more. The supporting cast of the show includes actors like Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, and many others.

Don't forget to catch Will Trent episode 5 on ABC on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

