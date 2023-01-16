What time will Will Trent episode 3 air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more

The third episode of ABC's new police procedural drama, Will Trent, is expected to premiere on the channel on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT. The show revolves around the titular character - a zany but brilliant GBI officer who's got a knack for cracking complex murder cases.

The series premiered on January 3, 2023, and has been receiving mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. Will Trent stars Ramón Rodríguez in the lead role, along with various others playing key supporting roles. It is created by Karin Slaughter, Liz Heldens, and Daniel T. Thomsen.

Will Trent episode 3 on ABC: Promo, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

The promo for episode 3 of the show offers a peek into the various crucial events set to unfold in the new episode. Trent once again dominates the promo as he is at the center of an investigation.

In the upcoming episode, a seemingly straightforward case becomes complicated as Will finds out it may have some connection to an old case that has gone cold. Elsewhere, a security guard's death baffles Angie Polaski.

Here's the synopsis of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Will and Faith's investigation into a small-town murder has large implications when a connection is drawn to a cold case; the death of a security guard perplexes Angie.''

With Angie and Will's lives about to take a shocking turn, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out in the rest of the season. The first two episodes of the show spent quite a bit of time establishing the characters and setting.

As the series is gradually starting to pick up the pace, fans can look forward to a more eventful episode on Tuesday. So far, critics have praised the series' sharp writing, performances, and intriguing storyline, among other things.

In brief - Will Trent trailer, plot, cast, and more details

The series focuses on a fascinating character named Will, who has a tragic past but is blessed with the exceptional ability to crack even the most complicated murder cases.

The trailer for the show offers a peek into Trent's peculiar nature and his intriguing mindset that sets him apart from his colleagues. ABC's official description of the series' plot reads:

''Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling 'Will Trent' series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.''

Ramón Rodríguez stars as Will in the series. Rodriguez has been brilliant in the first couple of episodes, capturing the various complex and peculiar aspects of his character with astonishing ease.

Rodriguez will be a familiar face to fans of shows like Gang Related and The Affair, wherein he played the roles of Ryan Lopez and Benjamin Cruz. Other actors playing key supporting roles in the show include Erika Christensen, Jake McLaughlin, and many more.

Don't forget to catch Will Trent episode 3 on ABC on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

